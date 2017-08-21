Miami gears up for 2nd annual Urban Film Festival

The 2nd Annual Urban Film Festival Anticipates 5000 Patrons During Labor Day Weekend

MIAMI – The second annual Urban Film Festival is scheduled to open to what’s anticipated to be a sold out crowd on Labor Day weekend in Miami.

This 3-day event is Friday-Sunday, September 1-3, 2017 in Overtown and Little Haiti, historic neighborhoods in South Florida.

The festival, For Creators and By Creators, is the brainchild of Florida Film House co-founder and executive producer Marco Mall. “The goal is to create an outlet for young and upcoming filmmakers to gain education, exposure and distribution.” The festival focuses on providing top notch education for new age filmmakers by bringing industry leaders to teach workshops and master classes in topics such as Producing, Directing, Cinematography, Acting, Writing and Distribution.

Urban Film Festival is possible thanks to sponsorships from the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency, Simkins Family Foundation, Hennessy and the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.

To see the schedule and purchase passes visit Urban Film Festival

Last year’s festival attracted more than 3,000 attendees as well as a host of celebrities. “The Urban Film Festival is a unique festival with a lot to offer both the novice and the experienced filmmaker,” as reviewed by the late great actor Tommy Ford who attended last year’s event. Also in attendance were Clifton Powell and JoJo Simmons both of whom deemed this a “dynamic event”.

This year’s celebrity honoree is rapper/actor Romeo Miller who is the son of Hip Hop Icon Master P.

On Friday, September 1, Florida Film House and MUCE present the screening of “A Miami Love Story” directed by Bla G at the Little Haiti Cultural Art Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137. This film is a current day Romeo & Juliet story reflecting an age-old challenge between Dominican culture and Haitian culture set in a love story.

Grammy Award winning artist, Wyclef Jean, scored the feature-length movie starring Miguel “Fuego” Duran, Lexi De La Rosa, Paul Antoine, Mitch Lemos and Jasmine “Jazzy” Brown. Marco Mall produced the film. Immediately following the screening is an after party at Club Dream sponsored by Hennessy.

On Saturday, September 2, there will be workshops including Producing, Directing, Acting, Writing and Distribution from 10AM-3PM at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136.

Also enjoy “Best Of” movies throughout the day at the Lyric Theater as well as the People’s Choice Award Screening from 12-4pm at the Overtown Performing Arts Center, 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136.

The People’s Choice allows the audience to judge and choose their favorite films. Wrap up festivities for the day include the World Premier of “Candy” presented by Mr. Boomtown starting at 8PM followed by an after party.

The final day of the festivities will feature more workshops, classes and screenings at the Lyric Theater. At 5pm, there will be a world premiere of faith-base film “Love & Reality” directed by Yonel Aris and starring Paul Antoine and Sheila Marie.

Radio Personality Felicia Monet will host the grand finale Award Ceremony celebrating winning films and the winner of the People’s Choice Screening.