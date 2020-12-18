Plunder in Paradise: How the Unique History of the Caribbean Has Made It the Perfect Slot Game Setting

Most places have a fascinating history to discover for those who delve beneath the surface. With millennia of tales to tell and landmark events, nowhere on earth has a backstory that’s truly boring.

That being said, some places have richer and more varied pasts than others, and there’s no country whose legacy is as gripping as the Caribbean’s. Once home to pirates and plunder, its historical inhabitants defied expectations and lived the richest and most fascinating lives.

Their stories are filled with intrigue, danger, and deceit; with blood and death and living life to its fullest. These long-dead characters leap from the pages of the history books so that even now we’re in thrall to them.

It’s this that has made the Caribbean so popular among the storytellers of today. Inspiring everything from TV shows to internet slots, we take a look at this fascinating history and the mediums that have brought it to life.

The ultimate setting for online escapades

If there's one industry that understands how to capitalize on an incredible story, it's the online gambling sector. Offering lots of themed content, from slot games to online scratchcards, each of its titles tells a unique and immersive tale. For many of these, the Caribbean acts as the ideal backdrop.

There are two main reasons for this: its history of pirates and its paradisiacal beauty. Both add an essence of excitement to the setting, conjuring images of high-seas escapades amid sunshine and palm trees. It’s escapism at its finest, and the industry knows this tried-and-tested formula sells.

But why do we love the idea of pirates so much? In slot games and online gambling more generally, most players are searching for excitement. They want to be told a story, and the more glamorous and dashing it is, the more it appeals. With their swords, their swashbuckling, and their search for silver and gold, the characters who feature are the perfect means of delivering this.

Blood and betrayal in paradise

These same factors that make pirates so appealing for casino games on our computer and phone screens make them ideally suited to the world of TV and movies too. We see this demonstrated by numerous fictional franchises, from Pirates of the Caribbean to Black Sails, all of them holding an inherent appeal.

What audiences so enjoy about these characters is that, in a sense, they don’t seem real. They’re too bright, too vibrant, too willing and unafraid to break the rules. In a lot of ways, they take the qualities of a traditional hero and embody these, while adding a series of flaws to simultaneously make them more relatable.

Perhaps the most mesmerizing thing about them, however, is the fact that while they seem impossibly exciting, pirates were real – that if one were to trace the steps of humankind back through history they might have found them in the very place where their characters exist today: the white-sand beaches of the Caribbean.

Their stories – dazzling and dangerous and exciting – grip their audience in every way, and that’s what viewers want most: to be transported. Only one place on earth seems beautiful and glamorous enough to ever have sustained such irrepressible individuals, and that’s the Caribbean. No wonder it’s so widely embraced by modern-day content creators, nor that it makes the perfect setting for high-octane slots.