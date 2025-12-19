Business

JN Money Spreading Holiday Hope

Horace Hines - General Manager JN Money Services
Horace Hines - General Manager JN Money Services

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JN Money has embarked on a ‘Holiday Hope’ initiative to spread cheer over the festive season. It also aims to drive further support for families and communities in Jamaica rebuilding, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“Holiday Hope” Initiative

Moving away from traditional seasonal promotions, the “Holiday Hope” initiative centers on supporting families and aiding community recovery efforts. Additionally, it focuses on maintaining vital family connections across distances.

Among other things, the initiative aims to highlight how money transfers can help bring relief and restore hope. This occurs at a time when people desperately need support.

Horace Hines - General Manager JN Money Services
Horace Hines – General Manager JN Money Services

“As Jamaica rebuilds following Hurricane Melissa, transfers made during this holiday season carry even greater meaning,” shared Horace Hines, general manager of JN Money Services. “They help put food on the table, pay essential bills, purchase medication and provide groceries for Christmas. For many families, these transfers can help restore a small but powerful glimmer of hope, while reflecting love and support from relatives abroad.”

Mr. Hines said the initiative builds on JN Money’s ongoing relief efforts. It aligns with the company’s mission to support the communities it serves. He added that the initiative helps with national development. The impact goes beyond the festive season. It is designed to empower customers to take part in rebuilding lives and strengthening communities.

“Now more than ever, staying connected is essential to supporting long-term recovery and helping Jamaica ‘build back better’,” he said while emphasising JN Money’s critical role as the only Caribbean-based remittance company.

“JN Money has always been rooted in connecting families at home and across the diaspora. Our business was built out of care for our people, creating solutions that help them stay connected to their roots while supporting their everyday needs. ‘Holiday Hope’ reinforces this mission.”

Support For Families

As part of its efforts to spread holiday hope, JN Money will also provide Christmas meals, care packages, and essential supplies to students and teachers of Belmont Academy in Bluefields Westmoreland. This area was severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

The team will visit agent locations in hard-hit areas. They will surprise shoppers by paying for groceries, food, and hardware items.

“Our aim is to spread joy and warmth to everyone during the holiday season, including those who may be facing challenges and not feeling as merry right now. This initiative we hope will help bring them some comfort at this time,” Mr. Hines said.

Further demonstrating its commitment to giving back during the holiday season, JN Money will surprise a select number of loyal customers sending transfers during the holiday season with a free transaction, while some recipients will receive a bonus. Customers across all markets will also benefit from rate boosts and weekly online discount days.

“This holiday season, we want to remind our customers that JN Money is right here with them”; Mr Hines said. He continued, “We remain committed to serving with heart…. Whether it’s connecting families across borders or helping to bring hope to those who need it most.”

 

