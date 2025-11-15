JN Money Agent Locations Reopen Across Western Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – JN Money Services Limited, operators of the JN Money brand, has resumed operations at most agent locations in Hanover, St James, Westmoreland, and St Elizabeth, following temporary closures due to Hurricane Melissa.

Reopened JN Money Agent Locations

Hanover

Unique Car Care Sports Bar & Grill

Main Street, Orange Bay

St James

Courts – Bouge Estate, Building 6

Unit 26 Fairview 11 Shopping Centre

Westmoreland

Jevon’s Enterprise

Little London Square, Little London

St Elizabeth

Courts

Shop #6A Pines Plaza, Junction

Intown Supercentre

1 Market Street, Junction

JN Bank

Shop #7 Don L Roye Plaza, Junction

Journey Books & Stationary Supplies Plus Ltd

Shop #1 Parchment Plaza, Southfield

Courts

Main Street, Santa Cruz

With the reopening of these locations, Jamaicans overseas, who wish to assist relatives and friends affected by the hurricane, can now use JN Money to provide support.

Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category five storm, made landfall on October 28, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses, and road infrastructure, particularly in St Elizabeth, Hanover, Westmoreland, St James, and Trelawny. The hurricane also disrupted many livelihoods across the affected parishes.

JN Money remains committed to providing reliable financial services as communities continue their recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

The company operates through a strong and extensive network of approximately 8,000 branches and agents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands, and the Philippines, as well as agents in Guyana, Turks and Caicos, and Antigua.