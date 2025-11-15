JN Money Agent Locations Reopen Across Western Jamaica
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – JN Money Services Limited, operators of the JN Money brand, has resumed operations at most agent locations in Hanover, St James, Westmoreland, and St Elizabeth, following temporary closures due to Hurricane Melissa.
Reopened JN Money Agent Locations
Hanover
Unique Car Care Sports Bar & Grill
Main Street, Orange Bay
St James
Courts – Bouge Estate, Building 6
Unit 26 Fairview 11 Shopping Centre
Westmoreland
Jevon’s Enterprise
Little London Square, Little London
St Elizabeth
Courts
Shop #6A Pines Plaza, Junction
Intown Supercentre
1 Market Street, Junction
JN Bank
Shop #7 Don L Roye Plaza, Junction
Journey Books & Stationary Supplies Plus Ltd
Shop #1 Parchment Plaza, Southfield
Courts
Main Street, Santa Cruz
With the reopening of these locations, Jamaicans overseas, who wish to assist relatives and friends affected by the hurricane, can now use JN Money to provide support.
Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category five storm, made landfall on October 28, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses, and road infrastructure, particularly in St Elizabeth, Hanover, Westmoreland, St James, and Trelawny. The hurricane also disrupted many livelihoods across the affected parishes.
JN Money remains committed to providing reliable financial services as communities continue their recovery from Hurricane Melissa.
The company operates through a strong and extensive network of approximately 8,000 branches and agents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands, and the Philippines, as well as agents in Guyana, Turks and Caicos, and Antigua.
