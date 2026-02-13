Team Jamaica Bickle Hosts Annual Resilience Gala in New York

Woodbury, NY — Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB), the New York–based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Jamaican and Caribbean athletes, will host its signature fundraising event. The Labor of Love Resilience Gala will take place on Sunday, April 12, 2026, beginning at 12:00 noon, at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York.

The annual gala brings together members of the Northeast Diaspora, community leaders, supporters, and sports enthusiasts for an afternoon of elegance, culture, and purpose. All activities come together in support of athletes competing at the annual relay carnival in Pennsylvania.

According to Irwine Clare Sr., Founder of Team Jamaica Bickle, the event has grown into a cornerstone gathering for the community. “The Labor of Love Luncheon Gala has become the Northeast Diaspora’s signature gathering – classy, trend-setting, and powered by a simple mission: love for our athletes and belief in their future,” Clare said.

Gala Chair Karen N. Wilson-Robinson, Esq. emphasized the impact of the fundraiser. She noted that proceeds play a critical role in TJB’s mission. Robinson shared that funds raised go a long way in supporting Jamaican and Caribbean athletes. This ensures they have the resources, care, and encouragement needed to perform at their best during the highly anticipated relay carnival.

This year’s event is of added significance as a portion of the funds raised will go toward supporting many of the schools in Western Jamaica. These schools were severely impacted by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Guests can look forward to an engaging program featuring live entertainment provided by VP Records. Additionally, music by Road International will add vibrant Caribbean energy to the afternoon.

Tickets are now on sale, with pricing as follows: General Admission: $200 and VIP: $300

The Labor of Love Resilience Gala continues Team Jamaica Bickle’s long tradition of service and community. It also shows a strong commitment to supporting athletes.

For ticket information and more details, supporters should follow Team Jamaica Bickle on social media. They can also contact the organization directly.