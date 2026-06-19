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Worship and Praise by Keithus I: A Journey Through Roots-Reggae

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell12 minutes ago
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Worship and Praise by Keithus I

CONNECTICUT – Many young people in Jamaica during the 1970s were entranced by the Rasta revolution that took place in that country. Its Afrocentric message caught the attention of aspiring artists like Keithus I. He remains a disciple of roots-reggae.

That consciousness can be heard on Worship and Praise, his sixth album, which was released on May 8. He co-produced the nine-song set with Delroy “Phatta” Pottinger, for his company, Jahdynasty Production.

Worship and Praise by Keithus I
Keithus I

“There is a global vibration of awakening to truth and spiritual reality. We as a people need to pay attention to all that is going on in the world and prepare our thoughts and minds to be more loving and kind to each other,” said Keithus I, who lives in Connecticut.

Prior to May 8, he released three songs that are on Worship and Praise. Those are the title track, His Will and Faith.

Musicians on Worship and Praise Album

Two of the songs on the album are by fellow roots singers Fred Locks (United States of Africa) and Teddy Dan (Mercy Plea). Their conscious sounds are complemented by some of Jamaica’s best musicians in reggae. These include guitarists Mitchum “Khan” Chin, Paul “Wrong Move” Crosdale and bassist Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis of The Firehouse Crew. The lineup also features keyboardists Robbie Lyn and Franklyn “Bubbler” Waul, drummers Kirk Bennett and Mark Dawson, bassist Flabba Holt and percussionist Hector Lewis.

Keithus I recalls having a curious mind as a boy which carried over into adulthood. He was raised in Allman Town, a middle-class community in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. That neighborhood was once home to actor/singer/activist Harry Belafonte, whose parents were Jamaican.

Red Hot, his first song, was released in 1975. It features bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, drummer Carlton Barrett, and keyboardist Tyrone Downie. They were members of Bob Marley’s Wailers band.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell12 minutes ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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