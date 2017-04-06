Jamaica’s First Lady, Juliet Holness Is Keynote Speaker at Protect the Children Gala

Spouse of the Prime Minister of Jamaica & Member of Parliament, Hon. Juliet Holness is Slated for Keynote Address at Second Annual Protect the Children Gala

FT. LAUDERDALE – The Most Honorable Juliet Holness, Member of Parliament and Spouse of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, has graciously agreed to provide thought leadership to the issues of child sexual abuse in Jamaica and across the Diaspora.

Hon. Juliet Holness will serve as keynote for the second annual Protect the Children Gala.

Female Development World Organization (FDWO), formerly known as Jamaica International Female Football Development (JIFFD) in Association with Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill is proud to host youth and children advocates, community, business, faith leaders and dignitaries on Saturday, April 29th at 6:00PM at the Hyatt Regency, Fort Lauderdale.

Juliet Holness has been married for almost twenty (20) years to The Most Honorable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, with whom she has worked tirelessly to raise their two sons – Adam and Matthew.

Holness is also a well-known servant leader who has made political headlines in Jamaica, with stunning upsets on her journey to Parliament. Among the issues which constantly occupy her mind, in addition to the welfare of her family, are matters concerning community development, gender equality and disenfranchised youth.

A trained accountant and real estate developer, she holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Accounting and Economics from the University of the West Indies. “We are grateful to the Jamaican government for supporting the prevention and eradication of child sexual abuse,” said Wayne Messam, Mayor, City of Miramar “Mrs. Holness is a vibrant champion of the people and we look forward to having her illuminate the issues, facilitate solutions and help us mobilize for positive outcomes for Jamaicans at home and those across our Diaspora.”

Business, community, faith and cultural leaders are invited to support this important event, designed to inspire activities and funds to support organizations in South Florida and Jamaica working with the survivors of child sexual abuse.

Guests will enjoy an evening of networking, learning and giving; culminated by words for mobilization from the Spouse of the Prime Minister of Jamaica.

Tickets and table sponsorships are currently available and can be purchased here and for more information contact visit Female Development World Organization