Black and Basel: Guide to finding Black Art During Art Basel Miami Beach

Preeminent and Global Digital Publication Puts Spotlight on Art By African, Caribbean & African American Artists

MIAMI – Art Basel / Miami Art Week is a week away and Sugarcane Magazine’s highly anticipated annual guide Black And Basel: Where To Find Black Art During Art Basel Miami Beach was released yesterday (Monday, Nov. 27th) on Sugarcane Magazine.

The rapid growth of black art within Art Basel and Miami Week is rich and key to the vibrant diversity of the cultural landscape, however not always widely known.

Cultural leader and influencer, Melissa Hunter Davis, Founder, and editor of Sugarcane Magazine is the architect of the annual guide. She is focused on ensuring that people know that black art plays a vital role in the landscape of the most significant art platforms that happens in Miami annually.

The Black and Basel: Where to Find Black Art During Art Basel Miami Beach includes; independent events, exhibits by local artists, art fairs and galleries within premiere art fairs like Art Basel, NADA, Red Dot, and Pulse, where African, Caribbean & African -American artists are exhibiting their artwork. Also, the guide maps out where key Black and Caribbean satellite art fairs will take place. Some of those include Art Africa Miami Arts Fair, Yeelen Gallery, Prizm Art Fair, Miami Urban Contemporary Experience.

This year a map will be included to help people plan out their Black Basel schedule.

This guide is a significant tool for collectors, professionals, aficionados, and influencers who look to view and purchase art by African, African American and Caribbean artists.

Sugarcane Magazine is an independent and black-owned, digital platform for visual and performing artists of Africa and the African Diaspora. The magazine has featured interviews with Hank Willis Thomas, Renee Cox, Nora Chipaumire, Carol Mallard of Sweet Honey in the Rock, Edwidge Danticat to name a few.

Sugarcane Magazine is a part of Sugarcane Global Media, a boutique videography firm that works with non-profits, small corporations, podcasters, and artists. Sugarcane Global Media is also the official firm of Art Africa Miami and Prizm Art Fair 2017.

For more information about the guide and to sign up for Sugarcane’s newsletter visit Sugarcane Magazine