Skip Marley and Tifa added to Cedella Marley’s Football Is Freedom Entertainment

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Cedella Marley’s Football is Freedom inaugural event, a friendly international match between the National Women’s teams of Jamaica and Costa Rica. The match is taking place at 5pm on October 24th at DVR PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Football is Freedom has just received a boost of musical star power with the addition of Cedella’s son Skip Marley and dancehall star Tifa. The two popular Jamaican artists were announced today as special guest performers in the entertainment lineup.

Tifa and the Grammy-nominated Skip Marley join an already stacked bill that includes DJ GQ (Y100 on iHeart, Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM), South Florida-based R&B artist Casely, and Costa Rica’s own, Byron Salas.

“Ball is life and music is life, so we’re bringing that type of vibe to Football is Freedom” offered Skip, who, like his legendary grandfather Bob Marley, is an avid soccer fan and player. The young Marley recently completed a string of live dates that included the Global Citizen Fest in NYC and two performance at Austin City Limits before returning home to Miami to film the official video for his brand new single “Vibe (feat. Popcaan).”

In addition to helping fund the new initiative, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to each national team. The “Reggae Girlz” (Jamaica) and “Las Sele” (Costa Rica) both arrive in South Florida on October 18th for a week of training and a two-game series. In adherence to FIFA-mandated COVID protocols, the delegations will be housed in protective isolation during the camp. The first match will be a closed-door scrimmage, and the finale will be a fundraising match open to the public. The camp is the result of a combined effort by the Bob Marley Foundation and Rita Marley Foundation.

Reggae Girlz Roster

Sydney Schneider | Washington Spirit – Keeper

– Keeper Swaby Chantelle | Glasgow Rangers FC – Defender

– Defender Jade Bailey | Liverpool FC – Midfielder

– Midfielder Vian Sampson | Charlton Atheletic – Midfielder

– Midfielder Konya Plummer | Orlando Pride (on loan to AIK Stockholm) – Defender

– Defender Chinyelu Asher | Washington Spirit – Midfielder

– Midfielder Kayla McKoy | Glasgow Rangers FC – Forward

– Forward Atlanta Primus | London City Lionesses – Forward

– Forward Khadija Shaw | Manchester City FC – Forward

– Forward Sashana Campbell | Unattached – Defender

– Defender Rebecca Spencer | Tottenham Hotspurs FC – Keeper

– Keeper Allyson Swaby | AS Roma – Defender

– Defender Tierney Wiltshire | KUPS (Finland) – Midfielder

– Midfielder Drew Spence | Chelsea FC – Midfielder

– Midfielder Cheyna Matthews | Louisville FC – Forward

– Forward Marlo Sweatman | Haladas FC (Hungary) – Midfielder

– Midfielder Satara Murray | Bristol City FC – Defender

– Defender Yazmeen Jamieson | P18 IK (Sweden) – Keeper

– Keeper Sade Adamolekun | University of Southern California – Midfielder

– Midfielder Trudi Carter | FC Gintra (Lithuania) – Forward

– Forward Kiki Van Zanten | University of Notre Dame – Forward

Football Is Freedom is presented by Cedella Marley Enterprises in association with Black Tower Agency. Other sponsors and partners include Visit Fort Lauderdale, KICS International, Bob Marley Foundation, Carib Brewery, Reggae Girlz Foundation, and Riddims Marketing.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $125.00 (all-inclusive VIP) and are available now through Ticketmaster.