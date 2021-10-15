Football is Freedom Jamaica Reggae Girlz vs Costa Rica La Sele

Cedella Marley (CEO of the Bob Marley Group of companies) currently in her seventh year as Global Ambassador for the Jamaica Women’s Football Programme, is now expanding her advocacy and commitment to the women’s game.

Her new Football is Freedom Initiative will provide tools and resources for the development and growth of women’s football throughout the Caribbean and Latin America as well as diaspora communities in the United States.

The inaugural game features Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz vs. Costa Rica’s La Sele on October 24 at DRV PNK Stadium 1350 NW 55th Street Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Pre game party starts at 3pm and the match at 5pm.

Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $125.00 (all-inclusive VIP) and are available now through Ticketmaster, click here to purchase tickets.