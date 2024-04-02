Ghanaian Rapper Incisive’s Empowering New Single “Take Time” Featuring Moelogo

Kingston, Jamaica | London-based rapper of Ghanaian heritage, Incisive, is back with a brand new single, “Take Time,” featuring Moelogo. The infectious Hip Hop/Afrobeat track is set to be released March 19th, and is the latest offering from Incisive’s highly anticipated forthcoming album, P.W.G.T. (People Whisper Great Things).

“Take Time” is an empowering anthem that encourages listeners to persevere through challenges. “This song is about empowerment, taking melody and lyrics and creating the message of perseverance ,” says Incisive. The track features Incisive’s signature sharp lyricism alongside the smooth vocals of Moelogo, creating a powerful and uplifting listening experience.

Incisive, whose name perfectly embodies his artistic approach, is a dynamic and versatile artist known for his captivating storytelling and infectious melodies. Drawing inspiration from his multicultural background and the vibrant London music scene, Incisive effortlessly blends elements of hip-hop, soul, and R&B, creating a sound that resonates with a wide audience.

Incisive’s Musical Journal

Penetrating, clear, sharp, direct, forceful… These are just a few words that describe Incisive, the rising star of the rap scene. This London-based artist of Ghanaian heritage is quickly gaining recognition for his thought-provoking lyricism and catchy hooks.

Incisive’s musical journey began with a critically acclaimed debut mixtape, which launched him onto the scene. Since then, he has collaborated with established artists, released a full album, five EPs, and a captivating collection of singles. His music delves into social issues, personal experiences, and the complexities of modern life, all delivered with a depth and emotional honesty that connects with listeners on a profound level.

Incisive is not just a recording artist; he’s an electrifying performer. His full-band live shows are renowned for their energy and audience engagement, leaving fans wanting more. With a magnetic stage presence and a genuine connection to his audience, Incisive creates an unforgettable live experience.

As an artist, Incisive continues to evolve and push boundaries. With the upcoming release of his album, P.W.G.T., Incisive is poised to become a prominent voice in the music scene, leaving no room for whispers of doubt – his talent is undeniable.

Connect with Incisive: https://linktr.ee/Incisive1