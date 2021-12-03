What Makes Online Slots So Popular?

Not so long ago if you wanted to play slot machines you would have to physically visit a land-based casino. Thanks to the march of technology and the spread of the internet, online slots are now available to anybody, anywhere.

Today’s online slots offer a wide variety of immersive, graphic rich games that appeal to a wide range of players. Online slots typically have some of the best promotions out of all casino games, an example of a provider who offers generous promotional offers is Wink Slots. One of their most popular bonuses is Wink Slots 30 free spins which allows new players 30 free spins without a deposit. With the number of promotions such and the huge jackpots up for grabs, it’s no surprise slots continue to grow in popularity.

Below, we take a look at the main reasons behind online slots worldwide growth.

Mobile Compatibility

Most people carry around a smart phone every day, which means most people are walking around with an online casino in their pocket. Thanks to a boom in smart phone uptake coupled with advances in technology and internet speeds, online slots are now playable anywhere, anytime.

Through the use of apps, software developers are able to specifically design immersive gaming experiences for players to enjoy on their mobile. All at the touch of a button.

The Internet

Without the internet there would be no online anything, but the arrival of 5G technology and faster broadband speeds, has been transformational. Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are now able to connect to the internet from almost anywhere, allowing gamers the opportunity to play online slots wherever they are.

Convenience

Physically going to land-based casino can seem like a lot of effort if you want to play slots, and impossible for many. The convenience of playing online appeals to players who want to play at a time that suits them and not be restricted by opening hours or their geographic location.

Whether you’re waiting for a bus, killing time in a café or relaxing at home, a mobile phone allows players to play however and wherever they choose.

Online slots are now accessible on mobile devices making the game more convenient and accessible to many players.

Engagement

Charles Fey invented the first slot machines in the late 1890’s and their popularity continues today. The reason for their success is simple, slots are an easy and fun game to play!

Enhanced by the immersive and interactive online experience, online slots are a great way to spend time.

Promotions

Many online slot providers will offer new players signing on incentives. These often come in the form of free spins, or a welcome cash bonus but be sure to read the small print first.

Other types of bonuses on offer are the High Roller, Reload, Birthday and No-deposit bonus. Many sites also allow a trial period, allowing players to gain experience and play for free, so it’s worth shopping around for the best deals.

Jackpots

There are a variety of jackpots available with online slots, from small amounts to life changing progressive jackpot amounts. What is a progressive jackpot?

Some slots belong to a group of slots with a progressive jackpot. This means that every bet made by players in all of these games are added to the main jackpot.

Progressive jackpots can reach unbelievable levels, especially if they haven’t been won for a while. Winnings of over £20 million have been recorded a few times, with the current world record standing at an incredible £22.3 million back in September 2018.

Online slots have a range of jackpots to be won.

Variety of games

The sheer variety of games available online means that there is a game out there for everyone, no matter their ability or age. There are classic games with three reels to more complex offerings with multiple pay lines.

A varied array of themes means you can choose from a multitude of options including; Rise of the Pharaohs, Mad Max Fury Road, Starburst, Cleopatra, Fruit Blast and Rainbow Riches, to name just a few.

Social Aspect

Playing slots in a land-based casino can be a solitary experience, but thanks to technology, playing online is a great way to meet up with family and friends. Players can compete against each other or even join together to scoop the jackpot.

So, whether players are all in the same room or miles apart, it’s easy to get together and have fun.

Innovation

Competition in the online gambling sector is driving innovation in online game play as companies seek to retain and grow their market share. Enhanced graphics, improved sound effects, multiple themes and a wide variety of games, means there’s always something new to get players excited and keeps them coming back for more.

Benefits of Online Slots vs Land-based Casino

Land based casinos have fewer games to choose from and are limited by their physical size.

Online slots create a greater social connection than old fashioned casinos, allowing friends to play together online.

Promotions and bonuses are widely available online but hard to find elsewhere.

Convenience of online play allows gaming at any time or place that players desire.

Innovation in the online space allows constant flow of new games that land-based casinos cannot compete with.

The future

Whether you’re an experienced player or just starting out, young or old, gamers of all abilities can have fun playing slots online. With the arrival of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, plus many more tech innovations on the way, the popularity of online slots shows no sign of slowing down.