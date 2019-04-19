Reggae Sumfest 2019 Launched In New York City

Stellar Lineup Planned for Jamaica Tourist Board Sponsored Iconic Reggae Festival

NEW YORK – Reggae Sumfest, the greatest reggae show on earth, had its New York launch on April 17 in Brooklyn at Bogart House in East Williamsburg.

Reggae aficionados, industry icons, tastemakers, the Diaspora community and sponsors converged at the trendy spot. Bronx restaurant Ultimate Jerk provided a fine fare of Jamaican food including jerk chicken, festival, rice & peas paired with cocktails courtesy of Appleton.

Among the sponsors speaking at the launch were Caribbean Airlines and the Jamaica Tourist Board, represented by Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA. He reiterated the Board’s commitment to the Festival, which helps to promote the destination and its rich cultural heritage.

He reminded the large crowd of the importance of events like Reggae Sumfest which plays a significant role in attracting visitors to the birthplace of reggae.

Jamaican dancehall veteran, Spragga Benz, who is one of the featured artists on this year’s Sumfest lineup gave a taste a what patrons can expect at this year’s Festival.

The 2019 staging of the destination’s iconic music festival, Reggae Sumfest takes place from July 14-20 at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay.

The festival comes on the heels of UNESCO’s designation of reggae as an intangible cultural heritage, and coincides with the world’s largest reggae label VP Records celebrating its 40th anniversary.