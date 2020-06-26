“I Make Whatever Sounds Good and Feels Good” – Footsteps, UK Based Recording Artist

London, UK – Right on the heels of the release of recording artist Footsteps single and video “Real One”, the world came to a sudden halt, and business did not go on as usual. Uncertainties replaced set journeys in all facets of life, including the music industry.

UK based multi-talented producer, engineer and writer Footsteps, was in the midst of a music campaign to unveil his debut project, “Is That Foot Vol.1 – EP” when the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) changed the landscape of his trajectory, yet the aim remained the same, leave his mark on the music industry, one song at a time.

Jack of all trades, master of it all, Footsteps did that! Not only prolifically delivered witty and catchy vocals, but also wrote and produced the entire 6 tracks project with 2 exciting collaborations.

Having already received positive feedback and major airplay with some of the songs previously released, “Is That Foot, Vol.1” is a statement that puts the EP into perspective reminiscent of a story as each song feels like a continuation of the other.

“Is That Foot Vol.1 – EP” Track Listing:

Intro

My Type

Take Time feat Doktor

Do Me Something feat Moelogo

Real One

Right Time

Through his gift, music lovers can feel the various influences of Footsteps productions, a fusion of reggae, afrobeat, soul, dancehall and funk, the proficient artist believes that this offering will have something for everyone. “I make whatever sounds good and feels good. Anything that can bring out an emotion. I’m a pleaser, so making music people love makes me happy!”

“Is That Foot Vol.1 – EP” is now available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.