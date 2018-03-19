Miami’s Wynwood Yard Gets a Taste of Jamaica Carnival

By March 19, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

The Jamaica Tourist Board and Caribbean Airlines Bring a Taste of Carnival to Miami’s Wynwood Yard

MIAMI – The Jamaica Tourist Board and Caribbean Airlines, the official airline of Carnival in Jamaica 2018, transformed Miami’s Wynwood Yard into one big party.

The festive, high energy event, which brought the sights, sounds and delectable bites of Jamaica to Miami, was created to promote Carnival in Jamaica.

The party featured costume dancers and stilt walkers while Jamaica’s own DJ Marvelous and Papa Keith of 103.5 ‘The Beat’, brought the carnival vibes and kept the crowd swaying their hips.

Attendees keep the party going with carnival performers, stilt walkers and sounds provided by 103.5 ‘The Beat’.

The event was part of a larger initiative to promote travel to Jamaica in March and April during the destination’s carnival season.

The Jamaica Tourist Board’s Christopher Wright (second right), Business Development Officer, and Charissa Allwood (right), Website Content Writer, engage with event attendees sharing information about travel packages to Jamaica.

The partnership with Caribbean Airlines also includes hosting travel influencers to experience the unique festival offerings, behind the scenes access as well as a contest that invites their followers to win a trip to Jamaica to experience carnival.

Kaye Chong, Sales Executive, South USA for Caribbean Airlines, presents Brooke Hummel, winner of the limbo contest, with a trip to Jamaica to experience carnival.

