Miami’s Wynwood Yard Gets a Taste of Jamaica Carnival

The Jamaica Tourist Board and Caribbean Airlines Bring a Taste of Carnival to Miami’s Wynwood Yard

MIAMI – The Jamaica Tourist Board and Caribbean Airlines, the official airline of Carnival in Jamaica 2018, transformed Miami’s Wynwood Yard into one big party.

The festive, high energy event, which brought the sights, sounds and delectable bites of Jamaica to Miami, was created to promote Carnival in Jamaica.

The party featured costume dancers and stilt walkers while Jamaica’s own DJ Marvelous and Papa Keith of 103.5 ‘The Beat’, brought the carnival vibes and kept the crowd swaying their hips.

The event was part of a larger initiative to promote travel to Jamaica in March and April during the destination’s carnival season.

The partnership with Caribbean Airlines also includes hosting travel influencers to experience the unique festival offerings, behind the scenes access as well as a contest that invites their followers to win a trip to Jamaica to experience carnival.