Keep an Eye out for Smokie, the Blazing Bahamian Reggae Singer

NASSAU, Bahamas – “Smokie” the #1 Bahamian Reggae singer is burning up Jamaican airwaves. The artiste has been actively building a buzz in the Caribbean and the world at large recently been interviewed at CVM at Sunrise, Bridge 99FM, Suncity Radio and more.

The artiste is set to release three hot new singles. Songs like, “Caribbean Whine, Party Time and Can’t Stay Away”; they are a mix of lover’s rock reggae and overall good vibes. First to be released was “Caribbean Whine”, released on February 14, 2023.

To quote the artiste “something for the women; for the lovers to rock to”. Smokie’s sound has captivated the hearts of a wide audience and he has travelled to Canada, Japan, Africa, South Korea and Bermuda focused on sharing inspirational music with the everyone.

In his latest interview, he hinted to plans of making his debut in Jamaica in 2023. Keep an eye out for Smokie the blazing Bahamian.

Who is “Smokie”

“Smokie” birth named Valentino Bethel was born in Nassau, Bahamas where he had quaint beginnings. He attended the C.H Reeves Junior High School and furthered his education at R.M Bailey High School.

Music has always had a strong presence in Smokie’s life since childhood. From playing in a marching band, he honed his skills early. A concert in 1998 changed Smokie’s life and made him aware of his calling. The show’s message inspired him to be a singer /song writer and in 2001 he decided to turn his love for music into a career.

Since becoming a professional artiste Smokie has performed across the Bahamas and internationally at Bermuda, United States, Japan and Africa. The singer garners inspiration from his life experiences and interactions.

Smokie describes his music as “life music” because it is real and intended uplift his audience. He wants to remind people that they can be more than they think they can be. As the loving person Smokie is, he wants to share his love, thoughts and music with the world and help people everywhere to overcome the struggles they face.

Smokie’s first international single, “I’m Blessed’ was released March 2017 followed by “Mama Song”. Both singles were produced by Tiger 4 Life studio who believed in the singer’s talents. Smokie went on to work with producers like CJ Priest, Mr. Forbes, El Padrino and more.

Always geared towards self-development and growth the artiste is never downtrodden on his journey but continues to write and release conscious reggae music hoping that it will reach the ears of the people that need it most.