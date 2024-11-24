Unveiling the Reggae Soul Man: A Journey with Ginjah

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Early in his career, Ginjah recorded a number of hard-hitting songs, but in recent years the singer has recast himself as the Reggae Soul Man. He now focuses on ballads like Once Again, his latest song.

Produced by DJ Teddy Productions, it was released in September.

“At this moment, I’m singing ballads, I’m feeling as if I find my true calling,” Ginjah said. “I’m singing for the ladies right now, they are my loyal subjects. Can’t go wrong singing for the ladies.”

The Reggae Soul Man, his sixth album released in 2021 by Natures Way Entertainment, was strong on lovers rock songs. It marked a change in direction for the dreadlocked singer whose recording career started in the late 1990s.

Ginjah’s Rastafarian faith and hardships he experienced as a youth in the community of Central Village in St. Catherine parish, inspired many of his songs including Prayer and Guilty Conscience. Some of his biggest hits, however, have been easy-listening tracks such as Sweet Killer.

His skill as a songwriter impressed none other than Beres Hammond, whose Harmony House camp Ginjah was a member for several years before branching out.

Once Again is the title song from a ‘riddim’ that marks DJ Teddy’s production debut. It also includes songs by George Nooks, Karl Morrison and Carl Melody.