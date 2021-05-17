Nature’s Way Entertainment CEO Garfield Cowan Taking Label to Another Level

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – At 11 years-old, Nature’s Way Entertainment is one of the younger music companies in South Florida. Garfield Cowan, its founder and CEO, is determined to establish a label with an emphasis on quality.

On May 14, Nature’s Way Entertainment released Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man, an album by roots singer/songwriter Ginjah. It is produced by Cowan who considers it his most creative project to date.

‘The Reggae Soul Man’ Album

“The expectation for ‘The Reggae Soul Man’ is for it to go to the highest point in music which is the Grammys, Billboard and all the top charts like iTunes, Spotify, etc,” said Cowan, a Jamaican who has lived in South Florida for over 25 years.

He praised Ginjah’s professional attitude toward recording for making ‘The Reggae Soul Man’ sessions a smooth process. His songwriting is on par with the Natures Way Entertainment mission statement.

“My main focus is to produce music that even the baby can listen and understand, meaning clean and positive music. That’s why I produce timeless music,” Cowan said.

From rural St. Ann parish on Jamaica’s north coast, Cowan launched Nature’s Way Entertainment in 2010. Most of its releases are songs on dancehall rhythms such as the Sweet Personality, a catchy beat that helped put the fledgling label on the map six years ago.

He has also produced albums by singers Alva and King Mas. They have been been members of his camp for several years.

South Florida Reggae Scene

When Cowan moved to South Florida, the region’s reggae scene began competing with New York City and Southern California as reggae’s hottest spot. Inner Circle had recently won an award for Best Reggae Album with Bad Boys while labels like Heavy Beat Records released a number of hit songs that made reggae and pop charts in the United States and United Kingdom.

Cowan met Ginjah last year and they agreed to collaborate on an album they hope will be the artist’s tour de force, after years of recording for different producers including Beres Hammond.

“What makes Ginjah a special artist is how humble he his and yet so talented. And his unique sound,” said Cowan.

Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man is distributed by VPAL Music.