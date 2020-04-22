New Music from Nature’s Way Entertainment, “Soul Reggae Again”

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Since his youth in rural St. Ann parish, Jamaica, Garfield Cowan had a preference for traditional reggae. He appreciated the computer jams of dancehall but nothing got his blood pumping like the pounding of live drum and bass.

Cowan went for that feel on Soul Reggae Again, a compilation album he produced for his Nature’s Way Entertainment. Featuring top acts like Wayne Wonder, Christopher Martin and Busy Signal, the set was released April 17 by VP Records.

According to the South Florida-based Cowan, his commitment to emulating the music that inspired him, is evident on his productions.

“The thing that make Nature’s Way Entertainment productions different from others is that I have always loved reggae from I was a kid, listening to Garnet Silk, Beres (Hammond), Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs. I fell in love with that kind of music and I still see and hear that music playing today, so i stuck with it,” he explained.

Wonder, a seasoned singer who has had success with Nature’s Way Entertainment, returns to the fold with NGSG. Martin’s song is Change me Plan, while Busy Signal does You And Me.

Alva and King Mas, who have also previously worked with Cowan, contribute I’ve Made my Choice and Ocean of Emotion, respectively, to Soul Reggae Again.

This is the second coming of Soul Reggae, which was initially released in 2013 with programmed beats. This time around, Cowan recruited veteran guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith and saxophonist Dean Fraser, for a live feel

Cowan launched Nature’s Way Entertainment 10 years ago. The company had a banner year in 2013 with the Sweet Personality rhythm, which produced two big hits in Lmlyt by Wonder and Jah Cure’s Wake Up.