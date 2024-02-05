Reggae Legend Tony Rebel Added to the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is proud to announce the addition of reggae icon Tony Rebel to the already spectacular lineup of the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), presented by Visit Lauderdale and Memorial Healthcare System, and hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, happening on Saturday, February 17, 2024, 6pm-11pm ET, at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.

Rebel was added due to popular demand to bring his unique style of peaceful roots-oriented dancehall music that inspires his audience to look at life positively.

4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Lineup

Headlining the festival is afro-beats o-beats megastar Fireboy DMl, Grammy award winner reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid , and old school dancehall hitmaker Nadine Sutherland and the Afro-Creole Konpa artist Kenny Haiti, Joining this international lineup are local performers – conscious rap artist Yung Wylin, famous for his IG hit “Good Energy”, and classic salsa artist David Lucca will his Latin groove to the stage. Jason Panton, DJ and culturalist from The Shrine and Dub Wise will bring his authentic roots vibe to the stage in between sets. .

Each year, the Afro-Carib Festival celebrates the blended cultures and shared bonds rooted in African origins and the Caribbean islands. These powerful roots have created a people rich in music, culture, and cuisine. Ticket holders will enjoy live performances by a carefully curated, first class roster of unique and soulful artists representing afrobeats, reggae, dancehall. konpa, and more genres from the African Diaspora.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis commented “”We are so thrilled to add Tony Rebel to our already fabulous Afro-Carib lineup. His positive roots and culture message coupled with his sheer musical genius is a great inspiration to me and many across the Diaspora. This 4th year of the festival promises an incredible outdoor experience second to none! Attendees can expect a beautiful day of incredible live music, rich Black culture, sumptuous Caribbean cuisine and a whole lot of fun!”

Supporting Rich Cultural Events

“Visit Lauderdale is proud to support the City of Miramar and its incredibly popular Afro-Carib Festival, which brings thousands of attendees and visitors to Southwest Broward for a fun and exciting day of celebrating music and culture from the Caribbean and African Diaspora. We are committed to supporting rich cultural events in our community and the Afro-Carib Festival has proven its viability and importance to the South Florida economy”, commented Stacy Ritter, President & CEO, Visit Lauderdale.

Local food vendors will serve up their specialty Caribbean and African dishes and merchandise vendors will offer unique finds, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora. Now on sale are general admission tickets for $30, premium tickets for $45 and VIP tickets for $150, while supplies last. Parking is $10 in advance online or $15 at the gate.

For more Afro-Carib Festival information, please visit www.afrocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954-602-3178.