Protect the Children Gala Raising Funds & Awareness For Child Sexual Abuse

Second Annual ‘Protect the Children Gala’ Set For April 29th

FT. LAUDERDALE – April is National Child Sexual Abuse Awareness Month and Jamaica International Female Development (JIFD) in Association with Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill invites youth and children advocates to the second annual Protect the Children Gala.

Local and international leaders will gather on Saturday, April 29th at 7:00PM at the Hyatt Regency, Fort Lauderdale for an elegant evening designed to inspire activities and funds to support organizations in South Florida and Jamaica working with the survivors of child sexual abuse.

“Everyone is affected by child sexual abuse,” said Lavern Deer, the event’s organizer. “Many of us know someone who has been victimized, most of us worry about our children and those we love becoming victims, and unfortunately, some may even know perpetrators. So this is everyone’s issue and as such, we must all rally for education and awareness towards the goal of prevention.”

This formal black-tie affair includes a cocktail reception and silent auction where guests will have opportunities to network with international leaders in business, arts, politics, community and culture.

Throughout the evening guests will have a chance to learn more about the epidemic and ways in which they can become involved to protect the children.

Sponsors include Florida Power and Light (FPL), Tuff Gong International, IRIE FM, and Caribbean National Weekly. Sponsorship opportunities are available and community and business leaders are invited to partner in the cause.

Protect the Children 2016 – the inaugural event- was a widely-touted success and has been endorsed by Jamaica’s Minister of Education Youth and Information the Honorable Senator Ruel Reid as well as UNICEF Jamaica. Business, community, faith and cultural leaders are encouraged to also lend a voice, by purchasing tickets or tables for this necessary event.

Tickets are currently available at early-bird rates and can be purchased at Eventbrite/ProtectTheChildrenGala