 Jamaican Women of Florida Conference empowers future leaders

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) continued its mission of preparing future leaders as they awarded four-year renewable scholarships to five college bound female students of Jamaican descent at JWOF’s fourth (4th) annual Women’s Empowerment Conference held recently (Mar. 17) at the Jungle Island in Miami.

The one-day conference attracted more than 200 women celebrating – March, Women’s Month. These included women leaders, corporate and entrepreneurial, millennials and students.

The speakers featured a distinguished line-up of high achievers of Jamaican descent, including the Hon. Mrs. Justice Zaila Rowena McCalla, OJ, former Chief Justice of Jamaica who was the guest speaker.

Other panel discussions drew insights and experiences to help women shape their careers while molding personal development during conversations titled “Transformation” and “Mentoring”. The panelists were joined by supporting group of male patrons, including panelist, Barron Channer, Chief Executive Officer of Woodwater Group, who added a male’s perspective of mentoring the next generation. Channer has been described as a rising figure in the real estate industry and emerging business leader in the South Florida community.

The annual JWOF Conference has now become a staple on the South Florida calendar of activities and has an added feature – a day long shopping gallery with unique items, a signature to JWOF events and culminating with a wine-tasting soiree for conversation and entertainment.

The patrons left the conference overwhelmed with renewed energy and refocus “celebrating our women as we collectively inspire and support each other” according to JWOF President Camille Edwards.

Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) scholarship recipients share a proud camera moment with corporate sponsors and JWOF team.

Not shown in photo above is scholarship recipient, Adrianna Jones, sophomore at Louisiana State University. Two high school seniors were also awarded with one-time scholarships of $500 each. These were Angelique English of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and Bianca Davis of Everglades High.

Jamaican Women of Florida annual Women’s Empowerment Conference 2018