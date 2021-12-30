Broward County Has At-Home Rapid COVID Test Kits Available

COVID-19 test kits to be distributed at select county libraries

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward County has received a limited supply of COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits that will be distributed to residents, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, December 30th. The test kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside nine County libraries:

African American Research Library & Cultural Center

2650 Sistrunk Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

2600 Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood, FL 33020

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

2050 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

1580 NW 3rd Avenue

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

3151 N University Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Thursday: 11AM to 7PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

16835 Sheridan Street

Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

Thursday: 11AM to 7PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard

Sunrise, FL 33351

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

8601 W Broward Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33324

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Requirements

Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries. We request for the safety of employees that you wear a facial covering as you receive your kits in the drive-through.

The test kits were secured through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward. County officials received the shipment Wednesday evening. It is unclear if additional kits will be received. Kits are expected to go quickly.

Visit Broward.org/Coronavirus for ongoing updates to the list of Library locations with kit inventory to distribute. For more information about Broward County Libraries, visit Broward.org/Library.