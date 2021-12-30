By December 30, 2021 0 Comments Read More →

Broward County Has At-Home Rapid COVID Test Kits Available

At-Home Rapid COVID Test Kits
COVID-19 test kits to be distributed at select county libraries

[BROWARD COUNTY] –  Broward County has received a limited supply of COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits that will be distributed to residents, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, December 30th. The test kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside nine County libraries:

  • African American Research Library & Cultural Center
    2650 Sistrunk Boulevard
    Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
    Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • Hollywood Branch
    2600 Hollywood Boulevard
    Hollywood, FL 33020
    Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • Miramar Branch Library & Education Center
    2050 Civic Center Place
    Miramar, FL 33025
    Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • North Regional/Broward College Library
    1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard
    Coconut Creek, FL 33066
    Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • Northwest Branch Library
    1580 NW 3rd Avenue
    Pompano Beach, FL 33060
    Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • Northwest Regional Library
    3151 N University Drive
    Coral Springs, FL 33065
    Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • Southwest Regional Library
    16835 Sheridan Street
    Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
    Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch
    10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard
    Sunrise, FL 33351
    Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
  • West Regional Library
    8601 W Broward Boulevard
    Plantation, FL 33324
    Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
    Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Requirements

Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries. We request for the safety of employees that you wear a facial covering as you receive your kits in the drive-through.

The test kits were secured through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward. County officials received the shipment Wednesday evening. It is unclear if additional kits will be received. Kits are expected to go quickly.

Visit Broward.org/Coronavirus for ongoing updates to the list of Library locations with kit inventory to distribute. For more information about Broward County Libraries, visit Broward.org/Library.

 

 

Like and Share
Posted in: Local News
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: