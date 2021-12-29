Broward County Expands COVID-19 Test Sites

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward County, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward (DOH-Broward), Broward Sheriff’s Office, municipalities, municipal law enforcement and EMS/Fire Rescue announces the following expansion of local COVID-19 testing activities.

Markham Park: Effective Thursday, December 30th , capacity at the current test site at 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise will be expanded with additional testing tents. This site is open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM. But, will be closed Friday and Saturday, December 31st to January 1st, in observance of New Year’s. This site is operated by DOH-Broward in collaboration with the Broward County Parks and Recreation Division.

Effective , capacity at the current test site at 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise will be expanded with additional testing tents. This site is open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM. But, will be closed Friday and Saturday, December 31st to January 1st, in observance of New Year’s. This site is operated by DOH-Broward in collaboration with the Broward County Parks and Recreation Division. C.B. Smith Park and Mills Pond Park: Testing sites were expanded with additional testing tents within the last few weeks in order to accommodate the increase in demand. C.B. Smith Park testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 3PM. The Mills Pond Park testing site is open Sunday through Thursday from 8AM to 4PM.

Testing sites were expanded with additional testing tents within the last few weeks in order to accommodate the increase in demand. C.B. Smith Park testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 3PM. The Mills Pond Park testing site is open Sunday through Thursday from 8AM to 4PM. Mullins Park: A new test collection site will open on Monday, January 3rd at Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive in Coral Springs. For the first week, the site will be open Monday through Thursday, January 3rd through January 6th, from 8AM to 4PM. Thereafter, the site will be open each week Sunday through Thursday, 8AM to 4PM. This site is operated by DOH-Broward in collaboration with the City of Coral Springs.

Collection Sites

DOH-Broward operates 10 test collection sites in Broward County. Hours and days of operation are posted here and are continually updated. Check back frequently for new sites.

An 11th site is located at Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). They are open to consumers who can provide proof of travel plans to or from FLL on any airline. The airport site is operated by Nomi Health and Spirit Airlines, in partnership with the Broward County Aviation Department.

Additional Locations

Broward County continues to work with DOH-Broward, municipal and private sector partners to identify additional locations for testing. At least seven additional locations have been identified with the expectation of openings during the first two weeks of January.

The County is also awaiting the arrival of at-home, rapid test kits as part of a state and federal program that will be immediately made available to residents at designated locations throughout the County, once they are received.