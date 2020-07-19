The Caribbean is Re-Opening and Welcoming Visitors

SOUTH FLORIDA – With more than three months after tourism ground to a standstill due to COVID-19, the Caribbean is opening and beginning to welcome visitors again.

As of July 17th, here is a list of hotels and attractions in the Caribbean that are re-opening courtesy of the Caribbean Tourism Organization:

Country: Antigua and Barbuda – Reopening Date: June 1st

Hotels Reopening Dates

Admirals Inn – Gunpowder Suites – Open

Antigua Village – Open

Buccaneer – Open

Heritage Hotel – Open

Cocobay Resort – Open

Cocos Hotel – Open

Hodges Bay – Open

Tamarind Hills – Open

Hammock – Open

Sandals Grand Antigua Resort – Open

Siboney Beach Club – Open

The Escape at Nonsuch Bay – Open

The Villas at Sunset Lane – Open

Nonsuch Bay Resort – Open

The Great House – August 1st

Ocean Point Resort –October 22nd

Jumby Bay – October

Carlisle Bay Resort – October 10

Blue Waters Resort – October 1

Galley Bay Resort & Spa – October

Barbuda Belle – November

The Inn at English Harbour – November

The Verandah Resort and Spa – November 1

Curtain Bluff Resort – October 24

St. James’ Club – October 14

Admirals Inn – 4th quarter

Hawksbill Resort – 4th quarter

Keyonna Resort – TBC

Anchorage Inn – TBC

Antigua Yacht Club Marina – TBC

Copper and Lumber – TBC

Hermitage Bay – TBC

Lamblion Apartments – TBC

Mill Reef Resort – TBC

Pineapple Beach Resort – TBC

South Point – TBC

Starfish Jolly Beach – TBC

Sugar Ridge – TBC

Starfish Halcyon – Closed for Renovations

Airline schedule

Air Canada – Sept. 1 – Dec. 26 on Saturdays

American Airlines: June 4 – Dec. 31 – MIA – Daily

Oct. 25 – Dec. 31 – New York JFK – Saturdays only

Mid Dec. Charlotte NC – Saturdays only

British Airways – Aug. 4 Oct. 27 – LGW- Arrival: Thursdays and Saturdays (Overnight) Departure: Fridays & Sundays

Caribbean Airlines – July 25 th – Dec. Barbados/Antigua/Jamaica – Mon & Thurs

– Dec. Barbados/Antigua/Jamaica – Mon & Thurs Delta – July 4 – Dec 31 st – Atlanta GA – Saturdays Only

– Atlanta GA – Saturdays Only JetBlue – July 2 nd – Dec. 31 st – New York JFK – Thursdays & Sundays

– Dec. 31 – New York JFK – Thursdays & Sundays United – Sept. 12 th – Dec. 31 st – Newark NJ – Saturdays Only

– Dec. 31 – Newark NJ – Saturdays Only Virgin Atlantic –Oct. 28 th – LHR – Wednesdays & Saturdays

– LHR – Wednesdays & Saturdays West Jet – TBD – Toronto

See also: What Visitors Need to Know Before Going to The Bahamas

Country: Belize – Reopening Date: August 15th

Reopening of the Phillip Goldson International Airport (BZE) for leisure travel and limited reopening of hotels using a “Tourism Safe Corridor” approach.

A list of the Gold Standard approved hotels will be available at www.travelbelize.org in the coming weeks.

Flight Connections:

American Airlines – Miami – August 18 th – daily

– daily Delta – Atlanta – September 3 rd – Three times per week

– Three times per week United Airlines – Houston – Five times per week – August 15th

Travel Bans: None

Click this link for more information on our re-opening: https://belizetourismboard.org/news-and-gallery/belize-covid-19-update/

Country: Curacao – Reopening Date: July 1st

To make things easy, the Curaçao Tourist Board created an infographic with all of the details in one place.

They’ve also consolidated all pertinent reopening information for visitors in a new mobile application called “Dushi Stay,” which is currently available for download using the platform SmartCom in the App Store or Google Play.

Dushi Stay gives travellers access to entry requirements, new island-wide protocols, emergency contact numbers and health tips, as well as open restaurants, attractions, beaches, personal care services, etc. all at the touch of their fingertips.

More info can also be found at Curacao.com.

Curaçao Resorts & Attractions Open

Accommodations

Acoya Curaçao

Amalia Boutique Hotel

Ananda Wellness Retreat & Conference Center

Avila Beach Hotel

B&B Sombre di Kabana

Bahia Apartments BV

Baoase Luxury Resort

Blue Bay Hotel

Bohémi Resort Klein Sint Michiel

Bon Bini Sea-Side Resort

Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort

Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort

Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort

Curaçao Rental Homes

Dolphin Suites Curaçao

Dreams Hotel Curaçao*

Kura Hulanda Hotel & Lodge

Key Caribe

Kontiki Beach Resort

La Palapa

Lagun Blou Resort

Lions Dive Beach Resort Curacao

Morena Resort

MustiQue Suites

Nos Krusero Apartments

Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort

Papagayo Beach Hotel

Papagayo Beach Resort

Pietermaai Boutique Hotel

Quint’s Travelers Inn

Rancho El Sobrino Resort

Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino

Royal Sea Aquarium Resort

Scuba Lodge

Serena Bay

Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa and Casino **

The Beach House

Trupial Inn & Casino

Villa Tokara

Waterside Apartments & Dive

*Opens in November / **Opens soon

Attractions:

Aquafari

Hato Caves

Landhuis Chobolobo

Sea Aquarium

Serena’s Art Factory: Chichi Curaçao

Dinah Veeris Garden

All museums

Country: Jamaica – Reopening Date: June 15th

Hotels

Montego Bay

Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon

Sandals Montego Bay

Sandals Royal Caribbean

S Hotel

RIU Reggae

Deja Resort

Founders Cove at Half Moon – December 15

Eclipse at Half Moon – October 1

Sugar Mill Restaurant – November 15

See also: Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Jamaica to Reopen July 8th

Ocho Rios

Couples Tower Isle

Couples San Souci – July 15

Moon Palace Jamaica

RIU Ocho Rios

GoldenEye – August 20

Sandals Royal Plantation – October 8

Jamaica Inn

Negril

Tensing Pen

The Spa Retreat

Sandals Negril

Beaches Negril

White Sands Negril

Couples Swept Away

The Caves Hotel – August 20

The Cliff Hotel – October 1

South Coast

Sandals South Coast – October 1

Kingston

Strawberry Hill – August 20

Attractions:

Half Moon Golf Course

(Those without dates have already reopened)