The Caribbean is Re-Opening and Welcoming Visitors
SOUTH FLORIDA – With more than three months after tourism ground to a standstill due to COVID-19, the Caribbean is opening and beginning to welcome visitors again.
As of July 17th, here is a list of hotels and attractions in the Caribbean that are re-opening courtesy of the Caribbean Tourism Organization:
Country: Antigua and Barbuda – Reopening Date: June 1st
Hotels Reopening Dates
- Admirals Inn – Gunpowder Suites – Open
- Antigua Village – Open
- Buccaneer – Open
- Heritage Hotel – Open
- Cocobay Resort – Open
- Cocos Hotel – Open
- Hodges Bay – Open
- Tamarind Hills – Open
- Hammock – Open
- Sandals Grand Antigua Resort – Open
- Siboney Beach Club – Open
- The Escape at Nonsuch Bay – Open
- The Villas at Sunset Lane – Open
- Nonsuch Bay Resort – Open
- The Great House – August 1st
- Ocean Point Resort –October 22nd
- Jumby Bay – October
- Carlisle Bay Resort – October 10
- Blue Waters Resort – October 1
- Galley Bay Resort & Spa – October
- Barbuda Belle – November
- The Inn at English Harbour – November
- The Verandah Resort and Spa – November 1
- Curtain Bluff Resort – October 24
- St. James’ Club – October 14
- Admirals Inn – 4th quarter
- Hawksbill Resort – 4th quarter
- Keyonna Resort – TBC
- Anchorage Inn – TBC
- Antigua Yacht Club Marina – TBC
- Copper and Lumber – TBC
- Hermitage Bay – TBC
- Lamblion Apartments – TBC
- Mill Reef Resort – TBC
- Pineapple Beach Resort – TBC
- South Point – TBC
- Starfish Jolly Beach – TBC
- Sugar Ridge – TBC
- Starfish Halcyon – Closed for Renovations
Airline schedule
- Air Canada – Sept. 1 – Dec. 26 on Saturdays
- American Airlines: June 4 – Dec. 31 – MIA – Daily
Oct. 25 – Dec. 31 – New York JFK – Saturdays only
Mid Dec. Charlotte NC – Saturdays only
- British Airways – Aug. 4 Oct. 27 – LGW- Arrival: Thursdays and Saturdays (Overnight) Departure: Fridays & Sundays
- Caribbean Airlines – July 25th – Dec. Barbados/Antigua/Jamaica – Mon & Thurs
- Delta – July 4 – Dec 31st – Atlanta GA – Saturdays Only
- JetBlue – July 2nd – Dec. 31st – New York JFK – Thursdays & Sundays
- United – Sept. 12th – Dec. 31st – Newark NJ – Saturdays Only
- Virgin Atlantic –Oct. 28th – LHR – Wednesdays & Saturdays
- West Jet – TBD – Toronto
Country: Belize – Reopening Date: August 15th
Reopening of the Phillip Goldson International Airport (BZE) for leisure travel and limited reopening of hotels using a “Tourism Safe Corridor” approach.
A list of the Gold Standard approved hotels will be available at www.travelbelize.org in the coming weeks.
Flight Connections:
- American Airlines – Miami – August 18th – daily
- Delta – Atlanta – September 3rd – Three times per week
- United Airlines – Houston – Five times per week – August 15th
Travel Bans: None
Click this link for more information on our re-opening: https://belizetourismboard.org/news-and-gallery/belize-covid-19-update/
Country: Curacao – Reopening Date: July 1st
To make things easy, the Curaçao Tourist Board created an infographic with all of the details in one place.
They’ve also consolidated all pertinent reopening information for visitors in a new mobile application called “Dushi Stay,” which is currently available for download using the platform SmartCom in the App Store or Google Play.
Dushi Stay gives travellers access to entry requirements, new island-wide protocols, emergency contact numbers and health tips, as well as open restaurants, attractions, beaches, personal care services, etc. all at the touch of their fingertips.
More info can also be found at Curacao.com.
Curaçao Resorts & Attractions Open
Accommodations
- Acoya Curaçao
- Amalia Boutique Hotel
- Ananda Wellness Retreat & Conference Center
- Avila Beach Hotel
- B&B Sombre di Kabana
- Bahia Apartments BV
- Baoase Luxury Resort
- Blue Bay Hotel
- Bohémi Resort Klein Sint Michiel
- Bon Bini Sea-Side Resort
- Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort
- Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort
- Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort
- Curaçao Rental Homes
- Dolphin Suites Curaçao
- Dreams Hotel Curaçao*
- Kura Hulanda Hotel & Lodge
- Key Caribe
- Kontiki Beach Resort
- La Palapa
- Lagun Blou Resort
- Lions Dive Beach Resort Curacao
- Morena Resort
- MustiQue Suites
- Nos Krusero Apartments
- Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort
- Papagayo Beach Hotel
- Papagayo Beach Resort
- Pietermaai Boutique Hotel
- Quint’s Travelers Inn
- Rancho El Sobrino Resort
- Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino
- Royal Sea Aquarium Resort
- Scuba Lodge
- Serena Bay
- Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa and Casino **
- The Beach House
- Trupial Inn & Casino
- Villa Tokara
- Waterside Apartments & Dive
*Opens in November / **Opens soon
Attractions:
- Aquafari
- Hato Caves
- Landhuis Chobolobo
- Sea Aquarium
- Serena’s Art Factory: Chichi Curaçao
- Dinah Veeris Garden
- All museums
Country: Jamaica – Reopening Date: June 15th
Hotels
Montego Bay
- Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon
- Sandals Montego Bay
- Sandals Royal Caribbean
- S Hotel
- RIU Reggae
- Deja Resort
- Founders Cove at Half Moon – December 15
- Eclipse at Half Moon – October 1
- Sugar Mill Restaurant – November 15
Ocho Rios
- Couples Tower Isle
- Couples San Souci – July 15
- Moon Palace Jamaica
- RIU Ocho Rios
- GoldenEye – August 20
- Sandals Royal Plantation – October 8
- Jamaica Inn
Negril
- Tensing Pen
- The Spa Retreat
- Sandals Negril
- Beaches Negril
- White Sands Negril
- Couples Swept Away
- The Caves Hotel – August 20
- The Cliff Hotel – October 1
South Coast
- Sandals South Coast – October 1
Kingston
- Strawberry Hill – August 20
Attractions:
- Half Moon Golf Course
(Those without dates have already reopened)
