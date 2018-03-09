Jamaican Women of Florida Scholarship Awards Luncheon celebrates 4th Anniversary with Six Recipients

MIAMI – Through their ongoing commitment to engage and assist in the development of leadership and personal skills of Jamaican women in Florida, the JWOF members continue to give back to the next generation of young women through several programs including their annual renewable “Powerful Women…Next Generation Scholarship”

In 2017 18 year old Tyra Lee Fairley, a graduating senior at Dr. Michael Kropp Senior High School in Miami Gardens was the proud winner of the JWOF Powerful Women – Next Generation Scholarship. Miss Fairley is second generation Jamaican, her mother a native of Kingston, Jamaica, relocated to the United States at age 13. Miss Fairley is pursuing a career in anesthetic nursing.

During college, she intends to continue speaking to children about autism and anti-bullying through her non-profit Foundation – For Autism Against Bullying (FAAB) – she recently created dedicated to benefitting the lives of autistic people including her two brothers who are victims to this disorder.

Other previous winners include Rachael Wildman who is currently in her second year at the University of South Florida (USF), and Adrianna Jones who is currently attending Louisiana State University (LSU).

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) will join others hosting activities during March, International Women’s Month. They will honor the achievements and aspirations of Jamaican women at their fourth annual Women’s Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon. The event commemorates the organization’s fifth anniversary on Saturday March 17th, 2018, at Jungle Island in Miami, Florida.

The Conference has a distinguished line up of powerful Jamaican speakers including The Hon Mrs. Justice Zaila Rowena McCalla, OJ, former Chief Justice of Jamaica who will be the keynote speaker at the Scholarship Awards Luncheon. Chief Justice McCalla joins a notable list of empowering women who have graced the JWOF conference stage sharing the hills and valleys of their climb to such prestigious positions.

Other high achievers who will share their stories of challenges and success while representing the trail blazing spirit that Jamaican Women of Florida embodies, will join her. These include award-winning journalist, writer and curator, Sofiya Ballin; educator, Dr. Lara Annick Gutzmore; executive director of NBA Players Association Foundation, Sherrie Deans; educator, story teller and author, Nerissa Street; Philanthropist, Rose Williams, Esq.; and Barclays Investment Bank Director, Nandi Witter Byer. Mr. Barron Channer, Chief Executive Officer of Woodwater Group, will share a male’s perspective of mentoring the next generation. Channer has been described as a rising figure in the real estate industry and emerging business leader in the South Florida community.

The one-day event begins at 8:30 a.m. and wraps up at 4:00 p.m. Scheduled events include a silent auction, a day long shopping gallery with unique items, a signature to JWOF events, and culminating with a wine-tasting soiree for conversation and entertainment.