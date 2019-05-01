Commissioner Monestime to celebrate Haitian Heritage Cultural Month 2019

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime is inviting the community to experience the magic of Haitian culture, art, music and food by participating in the annual celebration of Haitian Heritage Cultural Month during the month of May.

“Haitian Heritage Cultural Month is a great opportunity for residents of all backgrounds to come together to celebrate all the vibrancy Haitian culture has to offer,” Commissioner Monestime.

Highlights of this year’s celebrations include Commissioner Monestime’s Haitian Heritage Cultural Month opening reception, the 21stAnnual Haitian Compa Festival on May 18 in Wynwood, and Jazz at MOCA featuring Jean P Jam Haitian Project on May 24.

Locations, dates and times of all events are listed in the 2019 Haitian Heritage Cultural Month Calendar, which is available online atwww.miamidade.gov/district02