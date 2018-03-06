Jamaican Women of Florida celebrate Women’s History Month with conference

Jamaican Women of Florida Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon celebrates Women

MIAMI – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) joins the throngs of South Florida women hosting activities during March as they honor the achievements of Jamaican women at their fourth annual Women’s Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon.

The event which will also commemorate the fifth anniversary of the organization will be held on Saturday March 17th, 2018, at Jungle Island in Miami.

The Conference has a distinguished line up of powerful Jamaican speakers including The Hon Mrs. Justice Zaila Rowena McCalla, OJ, former Chief Justice of Jamaica who will be the keynote speaker at the Scholarship Awards Luncheon.

Chief Justice McCalla joins a notable list of empowering women who have graced the JWOF conference stage sharing the hills and valleys of their climb to such prestigious positions.

Chief Justice McCalla recently retired from a stellar legal career which commenced in 1976 with her admission to the Jamaican Bar, followed by service as a Clerk of Court, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Senior Resident Magistrate, Puisne Judge and Judge of Court of Appeal, before being appointed Jamaica’s first female Chief Justice in June 2007.

McCalla also has the distinguished honor of being appointed an Honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple Inn in London, England, in recognition of her contribution to the law in Jamaica.

She will be joined by other high achievers who will share their stories of challenges and success while representing the trail blazing spirit that Jamaican Women of Florida embodies.

These include award-winning journalist, writer and curator, Sofiya Ballin; educator, Dr. Lara Annick Gutzmore; educator and author, Nerissa Street; executive director of NBA Players Association Foundation,, Sherrie Deans; Philanthropist, Rose Williams, Esq.; and Barclays Investment Bank Director, Nandi Witter Byer.

The panelists will be joined by Mr. Barron Channer, Chief Executive Officer of Woodwater Group, who will share a male’s perspective of mentoring the next generation. Channer has been described as a rising figure in the real estate industry and emerging business leader in the South Florida community.

Five graduating high school seniors will be awarded the JWOF annual renewable scholarship “Powerful Women….Next Generation Scholarship”. Since its inception in 2014, the first scholarship awardee Jaime Noicely, recently graduated from Florida Atlantic University having completed an Undergraduate program in Criminal Justice and Philosophy.

The annual JWOF Women’s Empowerment Conference is now a staple on the South Florida calendar of activities as it continues to attract a cross section of women leaders, corporate and entrepreneurial, including the millennials.

The day continue to burst with high energy and enthusiasm as the throngs of women share practical business skills, create access to coaches and mentors to guide and share their experiences, and networking to enable opportunities and growth through informal sessions and discussions.

The one day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and wraps up at 4:00 p.m. Scheduled events will also include a silent auction, a day long shopping gallery with unique items, a signature to JWOF events, and culminating with a wine-tasting soiree for conversation and entertainment.

For the last five years, Jamaican Women of Florida, a group of professional women have continued to impart knowledge, mentoring and paving the way for the next generation through a variety of support programs, scholarship fundraisers, and charitable events.

The annual conference highlights the culmination of support for upcoming powerful young women.