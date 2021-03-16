The Ultimate Guide to Kitchen Renovation

The time has finally come to upgrade the heart and soul of your home-the kitchen of course, but you don’t even know where to start? Renovating any space or room can become a long and tedious project. Do not lose heart though! With good preparation and budget planning, all this work can result in an interior of extraordinary aesthetics and functionality. Whether your kitchenette is large or small, it is particularly important that you evaluate the full scope of the work before tackling the job.

Since research on this subject can be boring and rather distracting at times (believe us, we know), we have decided to do some of the work for you. Below is our ultimate guide, intended to help you get a properly renovated, functional, and modern-looking kitchen. Let’s dive in.

Brainstorm and Be Inspired

Before you start, stock up on magazines that deal with home decoration and carefully study all the texts related to the organization of the kitchen. Also, look at some websites that deal with this topic and check out the image galleries they offer. Compare different forms of kitchens (linear, L-shaped, those with or without upper elements, and so on) and consider which one fits your space best.

Check and Revise Your Budget

Remodeling your kitchen is no easy feat, and can go south easily if you don’t consider all aspects, especially the financial front. What can be done? A financial plan can be your best ally.

If you intend to stay in the house or apartment for around another five years, do not skimp. Money spent on things that don’t need to get changed often – is not wasted. Make sure that the new kitchen satisfies all your needs.

When it comes to fixtures such as faucets and handles, be practical and go for the simpler designs which will certainly cost less.

Check where the outlet for the stove is and find out how long the cable you need should be, then repeat the procedure for each device you want to install. This will save you the extra effort and expenses that come with corrections, cable extensions or drilling, and the implementation of new outlets in the wall.

Always keep a separate budget for emergencies because things can always go wrong, and you need to be prepared for extra issues and costs.

Hire a Contractor and Think of the Environment

When it comes to finding the best contractor, you need to make sure that you do your homework before settling on a final decision. Look up reviews and also ask people that you know that have had renovations done before.

After making sufficient research, make a checklist and arrange to meet with all the contractors that you have in mind. Ensure that you also have a list of questions that you’d like to ask them ready.

Evaluate the offers they provide.

People are generally under the misconception that custom-made kitchens cost more. However, this is not true, so it’s probably a good idea to go down that route. Make sure that both parties sign a document detailing all the work that needs to be done and the material specifications. This way you will avoid sudden costs.

All home renovations involve a lot of dust and unwanted debris that needs to be disposed of somewhere. This is for your health and for the environment as well. Who wants to worry about that on top of everything else? Florida-based Jacksonville waste disposal services advise you to find a reliable dumpster rental service for situations like home renovations. This way, you can dispose of all the garbage and waste in a single container.

Police Up and Be Practical

When decorating the kitchen, the layout of the elements is essential. Take a good look at the space and give it a personal stamp.

Don’t just stick to the current arrangement of the cabinets blindly. Rest assured that they can always be better distributed.

Keep in mind that the sink must be placed next to the cooking surface and the refrigerator or on the opposite side of these two. This is the so-called triangle of activity. The sink, refrigerator, and oven must be close to each other to make it easier for people to move around the kitchen. Maximum efficiency is achieved.

Kitchen cabinets should go up to the ceiling, use the corners for cabinets and shelves, and do not forget about the convenience of hooks for hanging utensils.

Save money to buy an efficient aspirator, with a higher airflow rate

Open Kitchens Are Trendy

Many old buildings have small kitchens, separated from the living room. However, the modern concept of interior design puts the kitchen at the center of attention. Elegant lines and built-in devices of innovative technology are hot right now. The fact is that tearing down the walls means a lot of dust but opening the kitchen to the living room helps to make the space bigger.

This is also an opportunity to bring out the glamorous look of the kitchen cabinets and shelves. This means you can finally have a bar! Apart from that alone being mind-blowing, the bar can also be a useful barrier.

The renovation of a kitchen requires a significant investment of time and money. Arm yourself with patience, some banknotes, and creativity.

By combining functionality and aesthetics, while respecting design trends, you will surely come out of this project satisfied. It is indisputable that any change will refresh the interior and make it a more comfortable place to live. And one more thing – good luck!