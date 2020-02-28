Jamaican Entrepreneur, Marie Gill among Distinguished Women to receive the 2020 International Women’s Day Award

// // //

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican entrepreneur and community leader, Marie Gill, is one of five distinguished South Florida women to be honored by the World Trade Center Miami on March 6th, in recognition of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month 2020.

This is the 17th year that local leaders and entrepreneurs are receiving this high honor from the World Trade Center, for distinguished service in international trade and exports.

According to her award letter, Gill is being recognized for her contributions to international business, and how her many accomplishments reflect the influential role that women play in furthering Florida’s strategic position as the “Trade and Logistics Capital of the Americas.”

Gill, founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, is well known for her work throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As a federal government contractor, she has attracted funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce – MBDA that has helped hundreds of small, minority and women businesses to develop and grow in the U.S. and globally.

She serves the Jamaican and Caribbean communities in Florida through her various Brand Jamaica initiatives, which she spearheads as president of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce.

She hosts the annual Minority Enterprise Development Week (MEDWeek) Matchmaker Conference that has brought information, business growth opportunities and connections to Florida’s small and minority businesses for the past 37 years.

Her annual Women Mean Business Initiative, now in its 10th year, has helped hundreds of women to succeed in their business and professional pursuits.

The World Trade Center Miami annually sponsors the International Women’s Day Awards Luncheon to recognize women who have inspired others to make major achievements in international business.

Over 600 are expected to attend the Awards Luncheon when Gill will be honored, on March 6th at the Double Tree by Hilton at Miami International Airport.