Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne Honors Caribbean American Community and Business Leaders

MIRAMAR – In recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month, Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne presented community service awards to Caribbean Community and Business Leaders.

Recipients of the Caribbean American Heritage Month Community Service Award

Michael D. Young from the Belize American Chamber of Commerce (Belize)

Allauddin (Allan) Baksh of Alimir Real Estate Holdings LLC (Guyana)

Yolanda Henry, founder of Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant (Trinidad)

Elizabeth “Prisca” Allick with the Grenada Cultural & Civic Association of South Florida (Grenada)

Angel G. Crespo, Diana López and Cesar Moliné of CASA WEPA, a Puerto Rican Association

Awards were presented in the City of Miramar during a short, but meaningful ceremony.

Due to Corvid-19, only those being recognized were present. Colbourne, herself, a Jamaican descendant born in Panama, recognized these individuals and their organizations for the cultural and civic contributions made to the Caribbean community and to the City of Miramar.

Colbourne stated, “The City of Miramar is very diverse, and it is the sharing of culture that builds understanding and enriches our community. These leaders have done a great job in promoting their culture through their organizations and businesses. Our community is a better place because of their contributions.”

In a recent conversation with recipient, Michael D. Young from the Belize American Chamber of Commerce, he shared, “it is truly an honor to receive this award & recognition, as we continue to push forward to prepare the future for the next, from a positive Socio-Economic approach, so that our Caribbean-block, in unison, can continue to be an integral & strategic part of the whole, from home & abroad. Thank you Commissioner Colbourne along with your colleagues over at the City of Miramar. We remain grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers and Commissioner Alexandra Davis also took part in the ceremony and offered words of gratitude to the award recipients.

Colbourne, a proponent of culture in Miramar, believes that it is important to recognize those that are making meaningful contribution to the community and has previously honored leaders for their service to the community.