The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council Presents a Writers Clinic Workshop

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council presents the 2022 Writers Clinic entitled, Therapeutics: The Pen, The Journal, The Brush – In These Times. The three-part workshop is an excellent opportunity for individuals to learn the basics of songwriting, learn the art of journaling, or learn how to paint that picture that they have always dreamed of painting.

The workshop will be at held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 11am to 4pm. Taking place at West Regional Library, 8601 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation, Florida 33324.

Songwriting as Therapy

The songwriting session will be taught by Wayne Armond, who has decades of experience as an accomplished musician, composer and producer. As a song writer, Wayne has written many songs for other artistes. Most notably being Righteous Youth (Richie Spice), The Lion and the Lamb (Rita Marley), Cheater (Spanner Banner). Plus, Woman (Marcia Griffiths) and Second Class (Carol Gonzales and Buju Banton).

Armond is a founding member of the celebrated reggae band, Chalice. He also played with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires. Wayne’s session will focus on song writing as therapy, and he will demonstrate how to compliment the lyrics with music.

Using Art as Therapeutics

Colin Smith is an artist whose love of the Caribbean landscape, culture and music is evident in his paintings – from tranquil island scenes to vibrant melodic abstracts. Colin studied at the Jamaica School of Art, now the Edna Manley School for the Visual Arts.

His love of art transcends the canvas, as he is also a very talented musician who plays keyboards, guitar and banjo. He won a number of awards in the yearly Jamaica Festival Awards for his art work. Additionally, he has had exhibitions in Jamaica and South Florida.

Colin will present the session on “Using Art as Therapeutics”.

Journaling for Therapy

Maxine Plummer is a teacher, with over 25 years of teaching experience. Maxine has a degree in Mass Communication, with Language and Literature from the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica. Plus, a master’s degree in Reading Education from Florida International University. She has a strong background in cultural development, film and theatre production. Maxine worked for several years in the office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica. In addition, she was the Jamaican casting director for the very popular Walt Disney production “Cool Runnings“.

Maxine will conduct a one-hour session titled “Journaling for Therapy” The Louise Bennett-Coverley Writers Clinic is coordinated by Dub Poet, Malachi Smith.

Applicants need to register via the Louise Bennett Heritage website.

This free community event is presented by the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council. Funding for the event is provided in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council. Sponsors include Friends of the West Regional Library.

For more information about the event and the work of the Heritage Council click here.