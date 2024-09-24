MIAMI – The Culture News in association with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – Pi Delta Omega Chapter, Hip Rock Star Advertising, NAACP South Dade Branch and Second Baptist Ministry are proud to announce an exciting voter mobilization event.

On Monday, September 30, 2024, the community is invited to Meet the Candidates at Second Baptist Church. This event will serve as a platform for engaging with candidates running in the upcoming elections, focusing on issues that deeply impact the Black community in South Florida.

“Civic engagement is the foundation of any thriving community. The power of our voices at the ballot box is critical to shaping the future we want to see, especially for South Florida’s Black communities. This forum is an important step in making sure that we are not only heard but that we are empowered to vote with knowledge and purpose,” said Jessica Garrett Modkins, Publisher of The Culture News.

This forum presents a unique opportunity to learn more about the candidates’ positions on key issues. It is a critical chance for community members to make informed decisions ahead of Election Day. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required via Eventbrite search 2024 Meet The Candidates.

This Forum is open to the public and is complementary. Please spread the word within your networks, churches, and community groups to ensure maximum participation in this essential voter mobilization event.

We look forward to welcoming you and your members on September 30th. Let’s come together, hear from the candidates, and ensure our voices are heard this election season.