MBJ Airports Limited unveils commemorative ‘I love Montego Bay’ sign

Montego Bay, Jamaica – MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ) unveiled a commemorative sign at Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica on the occasion of its Airport Forum held April 26.

The iconic sign is yet another distinctive feature at Sangster International Airport and is strategically located in a highly trafficked area between the departures and arrivals corridors where visitors frequently stop to take photos.

“We have worked hard to ensure this ‘I Love Montego Bay’ sign depicts all that is positive about the city and its offerings to the millions of visitors we receive each year. Our intention is for it to add to the allure of Montego Bay and become an attraction in and of itself” said MBJ CEO Dr. Rafael Echevarne.

The commemorative sign has as its backdrop the name Sangster International Airport in bold lettering and is fast becoming a hit on social media.

“We expect that even more photos will be taken in this area now as passengers record lasting memories of their time in Montego Bay to share with their friends and families. We hope the new sign will prove to be yet another unique selling point for our incredible destination and will serve to remind travelers and the world at large that Jamaica is a vibrant and enticing place to visit, explore and enjoy,” the CEO added.