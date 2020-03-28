Jamaica USA Chamber to Help Small Businesses in South Florida Apply for COVID-19 Disaster Financing

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge to bring expert advice and provide free technical assistance to the Caribbean and small business community to help with applications for federal and state loans and grants, to alleviate economic injury caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chamber has scheduled two Webinars, April 1st and 10th to discuss low-Interest and no-interest Disaster Relief Financing, and the services that the Jamaican Chamber and its various partners are providing FREE OF COST to any small, minority and women business owners.

Jamaica’s Consul General in Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair, who represents the government of Jamaica as Honorary Chairman of the Jamaica USA Chamber’s Board, is urging community engagement. “I encourage everyone— not only Jamaicans, but the entire Caribbean and small business community to join the April 1st and 10th Webinars so they can get the information, and the help they may need to access these federal, state, and local programs and services at this critical time.”

Marie Gill, President of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce, says that her company is funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce – MBDA, to provide free services to small, minority and women businesses.

“This is what we normally do; but in times of crisis, our entire network is on alert. The Chamber’s CPA, Janette Davis, and Legal Counsel, Michelle Fanger, will be on the Webinar to help address finance and immigration related questions. We are all rising even higher to this occasion to help our community.”

Small businesses and nonprofits are asked to register here:

Apr 1, 2020 11:00 – 12:00 P.M. EDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3912468124356877

Apr 10, 2020 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. EDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3984159953836305933

You may also email questions after the Webinar to marie@jamaicausachamber.org or admin@miamimbdacenter.com