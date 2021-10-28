Caribbean Airlines Returns to Fort Lauderdale Airport

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – Caribbean Airlines re-introduces service between Ft. Lauderdale and Kingston, Jamaica and Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Ft. Lauderdale just in time for the Holiday Season.

Starting from December 7, customers can fly twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays between Kingston, Jamaica and Ft. Lauderdale. These services will continue beyond the holiday peak period to provide improved connectivity between the two cities.

Additionally, from December 12, 2021 to January 10, 2022, the airline will operate a twice weekly seasonal service on Thursdays and Sundays between Port of Spain, Trinidad and Ft. Lauderdale.

Flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the Reservations Sales and Service Centres, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents. Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.