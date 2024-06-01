Jamaica Ranked Top Summer Travel Destination For Americans

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Americans have their eyes on Jamaica this summer. Expedia’s 2024 Summer Travel Outlook report highlights Montego Bay as a top international destination U.S. travelers are seeking for upcoming summer travels. Google Flights also recently revealed Jamaica is one of the most frequently searched destinations for U.S.-based families.

“Our island provides easy access for travelers looking for an international getaway, especially with non-stop flights from most major U.S. cities,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “With near double-digit visitor growth in 2024, we’re ecstatic to see the momentum continue as we head into the summer and look forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors this upcoming season.”

Montego Bay

Set on sparkling, sandy beaches and surrounded by clear blue skies, Montego Bay is a popular place for travelers looking for a destination that has it all. “Mobay,” as it is affectionately known, is a melting pot of cultures buzzing with exuberant clubs, delectable eateries, glistening beaches, adventure-fueled experiences, and diverse accommodations.

This summer, Montego Bay will also welcome the highly anticipated return of top annual festivals including Reggae Sumfest (July 14-20), the largest music festival in the Caribbean, and Jamaica Rum Festival (July 18), which showcases Jamaica’s excellence in rum, food and music.

Beautiful Destination Year-Round

“Jamaica is a beautiful destination year-round and is especially inviting in the summer when there are so many exciting events and activities,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “That’s why it’s no surprise our island enjoys such a high repeat visitor rate and is so highly sought-after not only in the summer but all year long.”

Ocho Rios

Additional family-friendly destinations include Ocho Rios, featuring a multitude of family-friendly resorts and attractions for all ages such as the national treasure Dunn’s River Falls and adventure park Mystic Mountain. Jamaica’s quieter South Coast evokes endless charm with its beautiful Treasure Beach, while Port Antonio offers a serene hideaway surrounded by an abundance of natural elements and luxury experiences.

Families can also check into the new Princess Grand Jamaica in Negril, set to open this year, and enjoy spacious ocean view accommodations, a wide variety of local and international cuisine, and daily entertainment from an aquatic park to wellness activities – all set on a seven-mile stretch of white sandy beach and crystal blue water.