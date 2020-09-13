St. Lucia’s New Bay Gardens Website Enhances Customer Experience

ST. LUCIA – Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia has made a significant investment in enhancing the online experience for its customers and improving its website’s navigation features.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of the locally-owned chain of resorts, was delighted to report that “since launching the website, we have seen a 200 percent increase in conversion rates compared to the same period last year and a 100 percent increase in revenue booked with clients showing higher levels of website engagement and higher average booking volume.”

He added the gains were particularly impressive in light of the challenges thrust up by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and its related travel restrictions: “This showcases our clients’ faith in the Bay Gardens brand and how our Ministry of Health-certified and -approved “Paradise Protocols” can ensure our guests’ vacations are safe and enjoyable.”

Using the power of the new website to showcase the properties’ attractions by “adding immersive videos and virtual tours, and visually displaying the delights from these attractive hotels,” Destang and his team have been pleased to observe that the technological investment is “contributing directly to our attaining such impressive results.”

Among the upgrades is a smoother and healthier online check-in process that helps travelers avoid close contact upon arrival. Guests can also take advantage of the handy cash vouchers available on the website that can be used at various venues on property or as partial payment for accommodations.

In addition to the new, convenient “Air+Hotel” online booking feature, the website now includes conference and events pages that display the conference rooms in detail. “It’s a great benefit and helpful tool for meeting planners who can see the dimensions of our event spaces so they can prepare better for productive meetings,” said Destang, adding that Bay Gardens has been one of St. Lucia’s go-to meetings and events venues for more than 20 years. “Our recent overhauls make the properties even better equipped to host events with physical distancing and other protocols in place,” he noted.

Prospective guests can also enjoy the convenience of online features such as booking spa treatments, weddings, and other events as well as making reservations with restaurants on site or at some of St. Lucia’s best restaurants via the OpenTable feature.

The improved website, the booking engine and Customer Relationship Management system are powered by Travelclick, an Amadeus company.

The group’s “Paradise Protocols”, which explain the many practices Bay Gardens is implementing to safeguard the health and safety of guests, staff and local residents, are available on the website. Each property has been officially recognized as COVID-19-certified in St. Lucia.

Travelers can easily peruse and take advantage of Bay Gardens’ generous specials at the revamped and refreshed site: www.baygardensresorts.com.