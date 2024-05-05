Jamaica’s S Hotel in MoBay Tops World’s Best Hotels Rankings

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s award-winning S Hotel in Montego Bay picked up even more accolades recently from Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform. The resort ranked high on Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels (top 1%) in three major categories: Top All-Inclusive Hotels in the World; Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean and Top 25 All-Inclusive in the Caribbean.

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best hotels are among the top one percent of the 1.6 million hotel listings on Tripadvisor.

“Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travelers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience,” said Dan Mitchell, vice president & general manager hotels, Tripadvisor.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews. Plus, ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

In recent times, S Hotel, has been picking up numerous accolades. Accolades including number 1 All-Inclusive Caribbean resort in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 listing. Additionally, the hotel ranked as the number one resort in the Caribbean and Central America. Plus, an impressive 16th globally all on the Conde Nast 2023 Best Hotels in the World Readers’ Choice Awards.

S Hotel is a Jamaican-owned, managed and staffed resort on the famous Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay. It is the only luxury hotel located on the famed Doctor’s Cave Beach.