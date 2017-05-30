Reggae Sumfest Extends To One Week Festival

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Following a successful staging of the refreshed Reggae Sumfest brand, Downsound Entertainment (DSE) is pleased to announce that the 25th staging of the Festival is slated for Montego Bay, Jamaica starting on July 16 through to July 22.

The week-long Festival of Jamaican culture encapsulates signature Live concerts, Sumfest Sound Clash, a variety of parties, food, and craft at multiple venues across the “Second City”.

“Reggae is more than music, it’s a movement, an experience,” explained DSE CEO Josef Bogdanovich. “That experience extends beyond the Festival to countless of Montegonian entrepreneurs, hotels, restaurants and other businesses.”

Reggae Sumfest Schedule of events

The event kicks off on Sunday, July 16 with a Beach Party and moves into the Sumfest Sunset Yacht Party on Monday, July 17. The staple All-White Party at Pier One happens on Tuesday, July 18 followed by Sumfest Blitz on Wednesday, July 19. On Thursday, July 20 Pier One will play host to the exciting Sumfest Heavy Weight Clash, then culminates at Catherine Hall on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 with the pulsating rhythms of music and Jamaican culture.

Reggae Sumfest’s local appeal is matched by its global appeal, as the internationally recognised brand, pulls music lovers from around the world and Europe in particular. “The concept of “Our Music, Our Festival” appeals to the worldwide community eager to share in Jamaican experience.

“Jamaica is infectious,” Bogdanovich continued. The Reggae Sumfest experience has also attracted the support of corporate sponsors. “In partnership with our sponsors, we will be offering several premiums to our local and international patrons,” Bogdanovich added.

These premiums are expected to complement the world-class performances with superior production values for which Reggae Sumfest is well known.