Jamaica Tourist Board Lends Support To The Reggae Girlz During Visit to South Florida

MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was among the sponsors of the recent South Florida Celebration for the Reggae Girlz World Cup Send-Off Tour.

Organized by the Reggae Girlz Foundation in partnership with the City of Miramar, the Consulate General, the Jamaica Tourist Board, County Line Chiropractic, LASCO Foundation and Victoria Mutual Building Society, the fundraising goal of the series of events was $50,000 to support the Reggae Girlz in their 2019 World Cup preparation.

Following their South Florida visit, the Reggae Girlz left for London and Scotland, where they played their final friendly against fellow debutants Scotland on May 28, losing 3-2 to the home side at Hampden Park.

Scenes from Ansin Park Sports Complex – Miramar