Jamaica Tourist Board Lends Support To The Reggae Girlz During Visit to South Florida

MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was among the sponsors of the recent South Florida Celebration for the Reggae Girlz World Cup Send-Off Tour.

Organized by the Reggae Girlz Foundation in partnership with the City of Miramar, the Consulate General, the Jamaica Tourist Board, County Line Chiropractic, LASCO Foundation and Victoria Mutual Building Society, the fundraising goal of the series of events was $50,000 to support the Reggae Girlz in their 2019 World Cup preparation.

Following their South Florida visit, the Reggae Girlz left for London and Scotland, where they played their final friendly against fellow debutants Scotland on May 28, losing 3-2 to the home side at Hampden Park.

Scenes from Ansin Park Sports Complex – Miramar
Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair Camile Glenister, Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) during the Reggae Girlz World Cup Send-Off in South Florida

Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair shares the lens with Camile Glenister, Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) during the Reggae Girlz World Cup Send-Off Fundraiser at Ansin Park Sports Complex in Miramar.

 

Jamaica Tourist Board Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing Camile Glenister poses with Reggae Girlz mascot Toya

JTB’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing Camile Glenister poses with Reggae Girlz mascot Toya ahead of the friendly match between Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz and FC Surge.

 

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandria Davis with Reggae Girlz Tiffany Cameron, #15 and Olufolasade Adamolekun, #21

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandria Davis and goal scorers Tiffany Cameron, #15 and Olufolasade Adamolekun, #21 pose for a photo opp following their postgame press conference

 

Fans at Ansin Park Sports Complex in Miramar on show their support and cheer on the Reggae Girlz

A section of the capacity sized crowd on hand at Ansin Park Sports Complex in Miramar on Thursday, May 23 to show their support and cheer on the Reggae Girlz

