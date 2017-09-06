Flights to and from Caribbean into Miami International Airport cancelled

MIAMI – Effective immediately, due to operational needs in preparation for Hurricane Irma, anyone attempting to park RVs, trailers or boats at Miami International Airport will not be admitted.

Also, as of 3 p.m. today, there are 11 cancelled arrivals and 15 cancelled departures at MIA due to Hurricane Irma.

The affected cities are Antigua, Providenciales, St. Kitts, St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Key West. Those numbers are expected to increase as the storm approaches South Florida.