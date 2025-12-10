Jamaica Strong: Star-Studded Benefit Concert at UBS Arena to Aid Hurricane Melissa Victims

LONG ISLAND, NY – Everything is in place for the highly anticipated Jamaica Strong benefit concert. It will take place at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, on December 12. This star-studded benefit is organized by a coalition of promoters, including Irie Jam Radio, RoadBlock Radio, and Jammins Entertainment. Their collective goal is to raise over $1 million to support the people of Jamaica. They continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

An Expansive Effort for Recovery

Bobby Clarke, of Irie Jam Radio one of the co-promoters emphasized the magnitude of the destruction and the need for sustained support.

“We recognize that this devastation cannot be fixed overnight. It requires a sustained, organized, long-term effort. That is why Jamaica Strong NY Inc. intends not only to produce this benefit concert but also to create a full three to five-year calendar of fundraising initiatives. Our mission is to support both urgent needs and long-term rebuilding efforts until our communities are stable, restored, and thriving again,” Clarke shared with South Florida Caribbean News.

A Stellar Lineup for a Vital Cause

The benefit concert is set to feature an impressive array of Grammy-winning and renowned artists. Confirmed performers include Shaggy, Sean Paul, Inner Circle, Marcia Griffiths, I-Octane, Richie Stephens, and Kes. Their participation underscores the event’s significance and the collective drive to help those affected by the disaster.

The Impact of Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa, a devastating Category 5 storm, made landfall in Jamaica on October 28. The hurricane struck hardest in rural parishes such as St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, and St. James. In its wake, thousands have been left homeless, with significant damage to businesses and hospitals, and at least 45 lives lost. The scale of destruction has been described as “apocalyptic” by event organizers and community leaders.

A Rallying Point for Global Support

The Jamaican recovery effort has been bolstered by generous donations of supplies, worth billions of dollars. These donations come from governments, international agencies, and Diaspora groups. Clarke expressed optimism that the spirit of benevolence will be on full display at Jamaica Strong.

“We want to galvanize all patriotic Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica in the New York tri-state area, across America, and throughout the global Diaspora. We want everyone to be hyper-focused on the massive and urgent needs emerging from what has truly been an apocalyptic crisis for our island,” Clarke said. “This concert serves as a rallying point to unite our people around purpose, compassion, and decisive action.”

Looking Ahead: Sustained Commitment

The Jamaica Strong concert is just the beginning of a broader, long-term initiative. With plans for ongoing fundraising over the next three to five years, organizers are committed to supporting both immediate relief and the extensive process of rebuilding.

As the Jamaican community and its supporters come together for this monumental event, the hope is to restore stability, prosperity, and hope for the people affected by Hurricane Melissa.