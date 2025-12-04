Montego Bay Official Reopening Date Announced

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett wrapped up a recent Tourism Recovery Tour of Montego Bay with news. Despite Hurricane Melissa’s impact last month, the area is set to reopen on December 15, 2025. Minister Bartlett announced that since the start of 2025, the tourism sector has earned US$2.9 billion.

As the reopening date approaches, Minister Bartlett predicts that this year’s earnings will be around US$3.5 billion.

This outlook is strengthened by a recent UN Tourism report. It indicates that global tourism arrivals had surpassed 1.1 billion at the end of September, 2025. The UN Tourism Barometer projects increased growth continuing at a rate of 3 to 5 percent.

The extensive Montego Bay tour was one of three conducted in destination areas. These tours were conducted so far to determine their rate of recovery and readiness for the official reopening of the sector post-Melissa. This reopening also coincides with the start of the winter tourist season. It covered the Sangster International Airport as well as several large, medium and small hotels and attractions.

Top Tourism Destination

Minister Bartlett was satisfied that “the most significant tourism destination within the Caribbean, Montego Bay, is ready for the start of the winter season, December 15, 2025.

Mr. Bartlett was particularly pleased with the positive reaction of tourism workers rallying to get their workplaces back in immaculate condition.

“I want to commend the workers of the tourism industry who have been not just the energy that drives tourism, but the energy that’s driving the recovery, because the reports that I get from all our stakeholders is how committed the workers have been even though they have suffered damage to their homes in some instances,” he explained.

In the same breath, he commended the altruism of management. They have reached out in support of staff affected to varying degrees by the historic hurricane.

Minister Bartlett lauded the move by the operators of Toby’s Resort. They gave up half of its rooms to shelter workers and their families, who lost their homes. Concurrently, the hotel is also helping their staff members to rebuild their homes.

Minister Bartlett said he also wanted “to embrace the strong public-private partnership that has enabled this kind of recovery.”

The resilient spirit of the tourism workers was a key highlight of the tour for Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Tova Hamilton. “For me the key take away was the commitment, not just of the staff but for the staff,” she stated.