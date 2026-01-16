Hurricane Relief Efforts: Support the Block Party Fundraiser

OAKLAND PARK, FL — In the wake of the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa across the Caribbean, Spread Love Relief is calling on the South Florida Caribbean community to unite in support of urgent relief and long-term recovery efforts for affected families.

As part of this mission, a Spread Love Relief Community Block Party Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, during Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, at Bandoleros Tacos and Tequila Garden in Oakland Park, Florida.

Hurricane Melissa left thousands displaced throughout Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, destroying homes, schools, healthcare facilities, and vital infrastructure.

In response, a coalition of Caribbean-focused organizations has come together under the Spread Love Relief initiative, led by Patriot Legacy Project, Inc. (501(c)(3)), alongside Spread Love World, Musically Unifying LLC, EchoSlim LLC, and XamaicaRoyals LLC.

“Our Caribbean family has always shown strength in unity,” said a spokesperson for Spread Love Relief. “This initiative is about standing with our brothers and sisters back home—providing immediate relief while helping communities rebuild with dignity, resilience, and hope.”

Supporting Recovery Across the Caribbean

Funds and in-kind donations raised through the block party, corporate sponsorships, and community giving will directly support hurricane recovery efforts, including:

Emergency Relief : Food, clean water, hygiene supplies, medical kits, clothing, and baby essentials delivered to affected areas.

: Food, clean water, hygiene supplies, medical kits, clothing, and baby essentials delivered to affected areas. Rebuilding & Recovery : Reconstruction of homes, schools, and community facilities using sustainable materials and local labor.

: Reconstruction of homes, schools, and community facilities using sustainable materials and local labor. Economic Empowerment : Job creation, vocational training, and small business support to restore livelihoods.

: Job creation, vocational training, and small business support to restore livelihoods. Logistics & Distribution: Secure transportation, warehousing, and transparent aid distribution systems.

Relief Operations in Jamaica

On-the-ground efforts in Jamaica will be coordinated with trusted local partners to ensure efficient and accountable delivery of aid, including:

Ultra Petroleum Limited – transportation and security for relief supplies

– transportation and security for relief supplies The Brewery MBJ – storage and sorting of donated goods

– storage and sorting of donated goods Andre Dyer Foundation – coordination with children’s homes and community organizations

– coordination with children’s homes and community organizations Andre Brown, Director of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry – logistics and volunteer management

Event Details

Spread Love Relief Community Block Party

Bandoleros Tacos and Tequila Garden – 3200 NE 12th Ave. Oakland Park, FL

– 3200 NE 12th Ave. Oakland Park, FL Sunday, January 18, 2026 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Caribbean-infused music and performances (artists to be announced)

Admission: Donation item or financial contribution

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food, hygiene supplies, medical kits, baby items, tools, and bottled water to support Caribbean hurricane relief efforts.

Get Involved

Community members, businesses, faith-based organizations, and cultural leaders are invited to participate. Sponsorship opportunities are available from Community Supporter ($250) to Platinum Sponsor ($10,000+), offering meaningful recognition and direct impact within Caribbean communities.

For more information, sponsorship inquiries, or volunteer opportunities, visit www.spreadlove.world or email [email protected].