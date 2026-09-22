Jamaica Puts AI at Center of Tourism Awareness Week 2026

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica will put artificial intelligence and digital transformation in the spotlight during Tourism Awareness Week 2026, Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The country will explore how emerging technology can strengthen its tourism economy. The Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies and industry partners will stage the week under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.” This reflects UN Tourism’s global theme for World Tourism Day on Sept. 27.

Digital Technology

Programming will focus on how technology is changing the way travelers discover, plan and experience destinations. It also will highlight Jamaica’s use of AI and digital tools to improve destination management, visitor facilitation, workforce development, resilience. Additionally, it will show the impact on decision-making.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the focus is timely as technology rapidly reshapes global travel.

“Tourism is being transformed, and the pace of technological change means Jamaica must not simply respond to the future — we must help shape it,” Bartlett said. “Tourism Awareness Week 2026 gives us an opportunity to examine how artificial intelligence and digital technology can strengthen our industry while keeping people at the heart of the experience.”

Tourism 3.0 Growth Agenda

Bartlett said the ministry’s adoption of technology is part of its broader Tourism 3.0 growth agenda, designed to make tourism a stronger driver of national economic transformation.

“Tourism 3.0 is about using innovation, technology and stronger local participation to create greater value for Jamaica,” Bartlett said. “We want a tourism sector that is smarter and more resilient, while creating opportunities for workers, entrepreneurs, communities and local businesses. Technology is the tool; the value we create for Jamaica is the purpose.”

Tourism Director Donovan White said Jamaica’s embrace of AI must reinforce the qualities that distinguish the destination.

“From destination marketing and visitor assistance to analytics and workforce readiness, technology can help us become more responsive, accessible and competitive,” White said. “But it must enhance, not replace, the Jamaica experience. Our hospitality, authenticity, creativity and human connection remain central.”

AI in destination marketing

The week opens Sunday, Sept. 27, with a 10 a.m. thanksgiving service at Faith Temple Assemblies of God in Montego Bay. Print and digital features throughout the week will show how the ministry, its public bodies and tourism stakeholders are applying technology, innovation and AI in destination marketing. They will also show these tools in tourism services, workforce development and destination management.

A speaker series Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 1-2 will bring tourism leaders, policymakers, technology experts and industry representatives to selected Tourism Action Club schools. Discussions will examine the opportunities, challenges and implications of AI and digital transformation for Jamaica’s tourism future.

Young people will take center stage Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Tourism AI Youth Forum, where students will explore how emerging technologies can solve tourism challenges and reshape the visitor experience. The program will include an AI challenge, exhibitions, entertainment and sessions with tourism and technology experts.

The Tourism Enhancement Fund, through the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation, will host the “Hospitality & Tourism: AI in Tourism Workshop” on Thursday, Oct. 1. Concurrent sessions will address AI’s implications for hospitality, workforce development, service excellence, education, skills and the future of work. Additionally, an Innovation Corridor will showcase technology companies offering solutions for tourism businesses.

“Even with AI and technology, we must never lose sight of the fact that tourism is about people connecting with people,” Bartlett said.

He encouraged Jamaicans, tourism stakeholders and young people to participate in the week’s activities and follow @tourismja on social media for updates.