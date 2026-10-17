Ocho Rios Road March & Parade Celebrates Jamaica

Scouts, police, Brownies, cadets and marching bands will bring music, culture and national pride to the streets of Ocho Rios on Oct. 25.

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Ocho Rios will turn into a moving showcase of Jamaican culture on Sunday, Oct. 25, when the Ocho Rios Road March & Parade brings uniformed groups, marching bands and community supporters into the streets.

The Custos Commando initiative runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., traveling from Margaritaville to Ocean Village. Organizers say the procession will spotlight discipline, musical talent, cultural tradition and community pride.

Who Will Join the Ocho Rios Parade?

Scouts, police, Brownies, cadets and marching bands will take part in the traditional uniformed musical march. The program celebrates community service, patriotism and togetherness through music and movement.

The event is part of the Custos Commando Programme, which supports community-driven projects intended to strengthen civic pride and create opportunities for Jamaicans to celebrate their shared heritage.

What Should Attendees Wear?

Members of the public are encouraged to wear Jamaica’s national colors — black, green and gold — and join the celebration along the route.

Residents and visitors can expect an afternoon of music, entertainment and cultural expression in the heart of Ocho Rios.

Ocho Rios Road March: Date, Time and Route

Event: Ocho Rios Road March & Parade

Ocho Rios Road March & Parade Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Route: Margaritaville to Ocean Village, Ocho Rios

Honoring Jamaican Heritage

Under the theme of honoring the past while investing in the future, the road march aims to preserve Jamaican cultural traditions and inspire a new generation to embrace its national identity.

Honouring Our Heritage. Building Our Future.

Another Custos Commando vision coming to life.