PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — Massy Group is urging Caribbean organizations to invest as deliberately in their people as they do in artificial intelligence. The company says the region’s ability to compete will depend on whether its workforce is ready to use the technology effectively.

Digital Investment

The message was delivered at the American Chamber of Commerce’s Tech Hub Islands Summit 2026. At the event, Massy Group Senior Vice President of Strategy and Digital, Ryan Chaitram, said this. Organizations that pair digital investment with human skills will be best set for long-term growth.

As part of that approach, Massy has partnered with Enterprise ChatGPT to give employees across the group access to ChatGPT and other advanced AI tools. At the same time, they are investing in the skills, confidence and governance needed to use them responsibly.

Unlike consumer AI tools, the enterprise model handles employee prompts, files and conversations in a secure, dedicated environment. The information is not used to train OpenAI models, and Massy retains control of its data. The model is designed to give employees powerful tools within a framework that protects the organization.

The people-first message was echoed by other Massy executives who took part in summit discussions.

Nadia McCarthy, group senior vice president of people and culture, said change lasts longer when employees take part.

“People are not expecting leaders to have all the answers, but they do expect honesty and transparency,” McCarthy said. “As AI and technology transform the modern workplace, companies that bring their people along on that journey — engaging them in the thinking, the ideas and the decisions — are the ones that will see real, lasting change.”

Ambikah Mongroo, executive vice president and CEO of Massy’s Integrated Retail Portfolio, said businesses should view AI not only as a technology investment, but also as an investment in people.

Neela Marquez, regional CEO of Massy Remittances, pointed to the group’s digital wallet, WIDIT, as an example of technology designed around customer needs. The solution combines digital convenience with access to physical service.

AI and Technology

Together, the discussions underscored a central point: fal intelligence may reshape business. However, organizations that invest in people will be best positioned to realize its full potential.

Massy executives said top organizations now see that AI success depends on people as much as technology.

Massy is calling on business leaders, educators, governments and the wider private sector to work together. They need to build the digital skills, confidence and AI capability the Caribbean needs to remain globally competitive.