Jamaica National Honours & Awards 2026 Nominations Open

SOUTH FLORIDA – Nominations are still open for Jamaica’s National Civil Honours and Awards to be conferred on August 6, 2026. The National Honours and Awards recognize meaningful and significant contributions made by individuals to Jamaica. Persons may nominate an individual to be considered for any of the Awards. The deadline for submitting nominations 2026 is Tuesday, March 31.

The nomination forms and guidelines are available online through the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister. You can visit (www.opm.gov.jm) or access them through the overseas locations of the Jamaican Foreign Missions.

As the deadline approaches, persons are reminded that completed nomination forms can be submitted via email ([email protected]). Alternatively, forms can be sent by mail to The Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, 1 Devon Road, Kingston 10, Jamaica.

Nomination Process

Nomination forms will remain confidential after submission. Please include a current, brief biography of the nominee’s service achievements. If the nominee is not a Jamaican citizen, special approval is required. The Government of Jamaica must get approval from the relevant Commonwealth or foreign government. This approval must come before any Order of Decoration is awarded.

National Honours and Awards are managed by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour. This office sits within the Office of the Prime Minister. It operates under the National Honours and Awards Act of July 1969. These awards formally recognize people who have served the nation. They honour those whose work has made a meaningful impact on national life.

Orders are used to recognize merit relating to achievement and service. Meanwhile, Decorations and Awards acknowledge nominees for bravery, meritorious long and/or valuable service and/or good conduct. It should be noted that only persons selected will be contacted by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honours.

Honours and Awards Categories

Candidates can be nominated for honours and awards in the following categories:

The Order of Merit (OM);

The Order of Jamaica (OJ);

The Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) or rank of Officer (OD)

Decorations and Awards are given for Badges of Honour for Gallantry (BHG), Meritorious Service (BHM) or Long and Faithful Service (BHL).