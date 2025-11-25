Government of Jamaica Aids Tourism Workers’ Recovery

Kingston, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has revealed that a special fund, valued at over $1 Billion, has been established by the Government of Jamaica to assist tourism workers who have been negatively impacted by hurricane Melissa.

The Minister made the announcement as he led a tourism recovery tour of Ocho Rios recently, which highlighted the phased reopening of Ocho Rios hotels, attractions and local businesses, as well as various responsible and people-centred recovery efforts endorsed by the Government of Jamaica.

Public-Private Sector Partnerships

Minister Bartlett outlined that “the Government of Jamaica is putting $600 million, along with the private sector which is contributing some $400 million, in creating a fund of over a $1 billion for the tourism workers housing and other rehabilitation needs.”

Mr. Bartlett explained that “this blended approach to funding will enable Destination Jamaica to deploy relief resources more efficiently, by capitalizing on long established public-private sector partnerships.”

The Minister also lauded private sector players for the assistance provided to tourism workers. He underscored that tourism workers affected by the passage of the hurricane either through its impact on their homes or job disruptions are currently benefitting.

They receive care packages courtesy of their employers as well as interest-free loans. He noted that other companies are also assisting with the rebuilding of homes. This is for displaced workers after assessing the extent of the damage.

Post Disaster recovery

Minister Bartlett also stressed that the importance of tourism to national development has again been underscored by the Government of Jamaica. The industry takes the lead in another post-disaster recovery. He emphasized the important role Ocho Rios must now play in the revival and renewal of the tourism sector as everyone works together on its restoration.

With the forced closure of several hotels and other tourism entities in western Jamaica due to the impact of the hurricane, Minister Bartlett has challenged industry workers in the Ocho Rios resort area to lead the recovery effort.

He projects that a full recovery of the tourism sector will take time. However, he maintains that Jamaica will be open for the winter tourist season, starting December 15, 2025.

The day-long tour included visits to large and small hotels, the iconic Dunns River Falls attraction, Ocho Rios Craft Market, and in-bond stores. “Ocho Rios is the resort area that is most complete in its readiness for both ends of the tourism spectrum, – cruise as well as stopovers,” Minister Bartlett observed.

He indicated that at least one large hotel in Ocho Rios is already recording a 40% occupancy rate following the hurricane. Furthermore, Ocho Rios is expecting to secure 18 cruise ship calls for November.

Minister Bartlett will be taking the message of recovery and resilience, supported by the Government of Jamaica, to Jamaica’s principal source markets over the next two weeks.